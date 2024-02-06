Young tyros set to extend stay with Jets

NEWCASTLE Jets young guns Clayton Taylor and Mark Natta are not going anywhere this season and talks are advanced about extending their stay in the Hunter.
The A-League transfer window closed on Tuesday night, with the Jets inactive.
Norwegian club Viking FK had been among a host of overseas clubs understood to be interested in signing Taylor.
Natta was also reportedly in the sights of two foreign clubs and five in Australia.
The Jets had put a transfer figure, believed to be about $500,000, on both players.
Taylor is contracted to the Jets until the end of the 2024-25 season. Natta's deal expires at the end of this campaign.
The Jets are keen to retain both and are understood to be deep in negotiations regarding contract extensions.
Coach Rob Stanton has a strong history of developing players and believes Taylor would be best served biding his time.
The 19-year-old made his A-League debut in round one.
"In my opinion, Clayton needs another 30 A-League games," Stanton said. "Sometime next year, even that really depends on where he goes. Hopefully, the right decision is made.
"I want the right time for the kid so he gets the best deal, the club gets the best deal and our fans get to see him for a good amount of time. You have to develop them.
"A lot of the time, they go to Europe and they end up coming back."
Stanton is also keen to extend the contract of rookie centreback Nathan Grimaldi, who is on a scholarship.
Jets boss Shane Mattiske is in negotiations with a number of the women's squad about next season as well.
The Jets, who are in the midst of a potential change in ownership, did not have the financial resources to boost the squad during the transfer window.
However, Stanton may explore bringing in an injury replacement for Jacob Dowse, who is likely to be ruled out for the season with a knee complaint.
As well as Dowse, Carl Jenkinson is out for at least another month with a groin issue. The Jets are also likely to lose Lucas Mauragis, Natta and Taylor to the Olyroos in April.
For now, Stanton's focus is on Sunday's trip to take on Western Sydney.
"The last month has been a really heavy schedule. Now we can actually do some really good training because we have four sessions and a day off in the middle," Stanton said. "We can condition them, do principal training on what we want to do [against Wanderers], we can do unit work to improve areas. When we do that we find our defence gets better because we can focus on individuals."
