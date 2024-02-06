Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights import Kai Pearce-Paul on track after running repairs

By Robert Dillon
February 6 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Knights import Kai Pearce-Paul. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Newcastle Knights import Kai Pearce-Paul. Picture by Peter Lorimer

IT will be a while yet before Kai Pearce-Paul is charging onto Kalyn Ponga short balls at full throttle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.