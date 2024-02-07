Want to live in a shipping container house? One is up for grabs in Tighes Hill

TWO of Tighes Hill's most interesting homes are on the market, including one built with repurposed shipping containers.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom house overlooking Throsby Creek at 11a Francis Street has an industrial-inspired design and comprises five shipping containers.
Set across two levels, the house was designed by Newcastle-based architect Murray James and built in 2019.
The top level has a bedroom, bathroom and an open plan living, kitchen and dining room that leads out to the deck.
Downstairs has two side-by-side shipping containers set up a studio space with a second bedroom, an ensuite, walk-in robe and another balcony.
There is also a large multi-purpose space that could be used as a workshop, storage area or artist studio.
Tammy Hawkins, of McGrath Newcastle, is set to take the property to auction on February 24 with a guide of $1.2 million.
She said shipping contained homes rarely come on the market in Newcastle.
"We have had buyers through that have been following the shipping container movement and have a lot of interest in it," Ms Hawkins said.
"They have been looking for something like this specifically but there really is not a lot around."
The property was last sold in May 2021 for $1.8 million however, the sale also included the weatherboard three-bedroom home positioned at the front of the block.
The block has since been subdivided.
An extensive use of glass brings natural light into the home, including a skylight which is positioned above the shower on the top floor.
Other features include vaulted ceilings upstairs, polished concrete floors and recycled materials including a rustic wooden door in the living space.
It is one of two striking architecturally-designed homes Ms Hawkins has listed in Tighes Hill.
The second is a property at 17 Ferndale Street with dual occupancy across the 615 square metre block.
It includes a renovated three bedroom weatherboard home, a studio and a magazine-worthy granny flat built designed by its then-owner who was an architect.
Ms Hawkins said the property was deceiving from the front facade.
"The front property has been nicely updated and renovated but then you walk through to the back and see the studio and second dwelling, it is quite unexpected," she said.
"It has a beautiful garden at the back as well that is really private and surrounded by lots of trees and greenery."
Behind the original facade of the three-bedroom home on the front of the block is a renovated home with a modern updates.
Original timber floors and leadlight windows are paired with new additions such as the sleek black kitchen which connects to the living room and outside to the deck.
The house is positioned next to a separate studio with a Scandi-style design and an abundance of storage, making it ideal as a work from home space.
At the rear of the property is the granny flat which has a large open-plan living, dining and kitchen area with a bi-fold servery window.
There is a covered alfresco area which is surrounded by landscaped garden.
Ms Hawkins said the sellers, who are landscape architects, completed a new fit out and refurbishment of the flat in 2017.
"It is a granny flat but its not your typical granny flat and is more like an apartment," the agent said.
"It had a complete refurbishment by the current owners which the current owners redesigned for their own purposes.
"That included custom joinery and cabinets, a new kitchen and incredible amounts of storage.
"There is a lot of really beautiful timber work throughout."
The bedroom has a walk-in robe and dressing room which connects to the bathroom.
Other features on the property include a multi-coloured pathway made from recycled bricks following the demolition of workshops next to the nearby Maryville Tavern.
"We have had some good interest in it both locally and from out-of-area," she said.
"We have had a few people who want to live on the property with their parents, so having the family in the three-bedroom house and the grandparents in the flat."
The property will go to auction on February 17 with a guide around "$1.5 million to the mid ones."
The median house value in Tighes Hill is $911,000, according to CoreLogic.
