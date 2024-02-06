Car down an embankment at Redhead: paramedics, fire fighters at the scene

A CAR has veered off the road and crashed into an embankment at Redhead on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Redhead Road near the intersection of Oakdale Road at 8.42am on February 7 to reports of a two-car crash in the wet.
On arrival at the site, first responders found one of the vehicles involved in the crash had careened off the road and into a nearby embankment.
Multiple ambulances were called in and remained on scene at 9am. According to early reports from a NSW Ambulance spokesperson two people were treated at the scene. A man and woman, both understood to be in their 40s, were being assessed for injuries.
NSW Fire and Rescue units from Charlestown, Belmont and Lambton have also been called in, including 14 fire fighters.
The specialty technical unit from Lambton will assess the scene and plan for extraction of the vehicle.
No further details are available at this time. Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.
