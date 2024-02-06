Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Breaking

Car down an embankment at Redhead: paramedics, fire fighters at the scene

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated February 7 2024 - 9:30am, first published 9:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo of a paramedic. Newcastle Herald will have photos from the scene shortly.
File photo of a paramedic. Newcastle Herald will have photos from the scene shortly.

A CAR has veered off the road and crashed into an embankment at Redhead on Wednesday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Editor

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.