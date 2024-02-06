Ryan Callinan exits in round of 32 after close call at Pipe Pro

WORLD No.10 Ryan Callinan had the door closed on his Pipe Pro assault late in his round of 32 heat against American Jake Marshall on Wednesday morning (AEDT).
The Merewether goofy-footer, coming off his best season on the Championship Tour, lost 13.77 to 7.84 on best two-wave totals in tricky eight-to-10 foot conditions which offered tight barrels.
Callinan, 31, had opened his 2024 campaign with a round one win at Banzai Pipeline in Hawaii but then had to wait six lay days to compete again.
He started well against Marshall in their 40-minute contest in an overlapping heat format, earning a 5.17 from a backhand tube ride under priority He tucked into the small barrel and controlled his speed well before finding the exit nine minutes into the heat.
Regular-footer Marshall, though, hit back two minutes later when he was spat out of a bigger tube to earn a 6.27 to take him to a 8.2 to 6.17 lead.
At the halfway mark, Callinan showed strength and flexibility to stay on his board after almost falling backwards on a small barrel ride, which gave him a 2.67 to still trail Marshall, 8.2 to 7.84.
Marshall then landed the telling blow, finding the exit on another spit-out ride after Callinan wasn't as fortunate.
Marshall's 7.5 left Callinan chasing an 8.6 for the lead and he was unable to challenge in four more rides.
He came closest with two minutes remaining when he went deep in a long barrel ride before it closed out with a potential window and excellent score beckoning.
Callinan shook hands with Marshall with a few seconds left on the clock.
