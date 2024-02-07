When an after-work beer's a luxury, it can be hard to stay cheery

I'VE been a keen observer of politics for a big number of years now. I have seen many changing ideas and minds of quite a few prime ministers. It seems that some believe what they say at the time of saying it. Then there are those who say what they said was based on the best advice available at the time, and of course who can ever forget, there are promises and there are core promises. I wonder why the current prime minister hasn't so far used any of these excuses on the tax changes. I don't think the current leader of the opposition would accept it, nor would some others. That might say more about the people refusing to accept the excuse than about Mr Albanese.