Letters

When an after-work beer's a luxury, it can be hard to stay cheery

By Letters to the Editor
February 8 2024 - 4:00am
YES, Graeme Kime ("Tactical tax increases", Letters, 5/2): the downturn has already started and this latest increase will only make it worse. 18 months ago I was offered work in a bottle shop that specialises in craft beer. Luckily I chose to stay with the devil I know. That bottle shop position is now gone, as are many others in the industry. My end of week trip to that bottle-o to reward myself for getting through another week, paying my way, is now a luxury that I and thousands of others like me can rarely afford. Got to love this government; giving with one hand, trying to buy our votes, while taking with the other sums them up.

