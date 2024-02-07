Lions the sixth team to qualify for T20 Summer Bash quarter-finals

THE LIONS are the latest team to qualify for the T20 Summer Bash quarter-finals and it follows a midweek wash out.
Tuesday night's fixture between the Lions (Merewether) and the Whips (Belmont) at No.1 Sportsground never got underway due to wet weather.
The Lions now jump one point to seven, straight second in their pool after the last-round draw, while the Whips (4) find themselves out of contention for the overall top eight.
Even if overtaken by the Magpies (Charlestown, 6), who meet the winless Rebels (Suburban Districts, 0) at No.1 on February 14, the Lions will progress as one of two-best thirds across the tournament's three pools.
The Pumas (Hamwicks, 9) lead that group and have already booked a play-off spot on March 3.
Elsewhere in Newcastle District Cricket Association's stand-alone competition, Rosellas (Wests, 9) and Sea Dragons (University, 7) have also secured safe passage while the Seagulls (Stockton, 6) and Flood (Maitland, 3) clash at No.1 on Tuesday.
In the last pool Black Roses (Cardiff-Boolaroo, 9) still have a game in hand against Thoroughbreds (Hunter, 0) at No.1 on February 21 but advance alongside Sabres (City, 9). Tigers (Wallsend, 3), and Waratahs (Waratah-Mayfield, 3) can both finish no more than six points regardless of Wednesday night's result between them.
* WALLSEND have been pitted against Berowra in a Community Cup semi-final at Kanebridge Oval on Sunday (10am). Wollongong and Epping follow in the other top-four fixture (2pm).
A title decider for the inaugural Cricket NSW tournament, a T20 knockout, takes place later at the same Sydney venue (6:30pm).
Wallsend beat The Entrance, Nulla and Belmont in earlier rounds.
* UNDER-21 semis feature CBs, Wests, Merewether and City at No.1 on Sunday.
