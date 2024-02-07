Fake social media account impersonates Newcastle Rugby League to troll fans

Newcastle Rugby League has warned players and fans to be wary of social media accounts impersonating the competition's official pages.
So far there are no reports of the false page attempting to scam money or phish for private information. Instead, it's been spreading misinformation.
The fake social media pages have been prompting the competition's upcoming Magic Round in April, but with the wrong kick off times.
Newcastle RL chief executive Adam Devich has "absolutely no idea" why anyone would put so much effort into disrupting the event.
"They duplicated our page, grabbed the logo and stuck up all our Magic Round games, but they changed the time to 8am in the morning," Mr Devich said.
"It actually kicks off at 12pm. One player shared the post, thinking it was the real Magic Round schedule, then it started - we got a bunch of inquiries from clubs within a couple of hours, asking about the kickoff times.
"We've emailed all clubs to request that players and staff make sure they're sharing the right pages on social media."
The Magic Round will kick off the Newcastle RL competition on Saturday, April 13, with five games of footy back-to-back at No.2 Sportsground.
The day will have a festival-like atmosphere, with 20 craft brewer marquees scattered around the venue, along with food vendors, live music and kids' entertainment.
Mr Devich described it as "an event with a footy in the middle".
"The response has been really encouraging, we've had the clubs tell us that they've got people who don't generally come to the games excited to come along," he said.
"Hopefully once we get them in the gate, and they see the quality of the football, they'll come along to more games throughout the season."
Already regarded as one of the country's strongest competitions outside the NRL and NSW and Queensland Cups, Newcastle Rugby League has been bolstered even further this year with half-a-dozen new recruits who have played at the highest level.
Collectively, they have more than 1300 games of NRL experience.
