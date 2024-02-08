Weekend planner: What's on in live music, markets, art and raw comedy

52 Actions Exhibition Saturday & Sunday, Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre, 23 Maitland Rd, Singleton.
A Closer Look - Australian Society of Miniature Art 11am to 2pm, 1A First Street, Booragul.
Arts In The Yard 10am to 12pm, The Lock-Up, 90 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
Australia In Space Saturday & Sunday, 10am to 5pm, Newcastle Museum, 6 Workshop Way, Newcastle.
Boatfest 2024 Saturday & Sunday, Rathmines Park.
For The Love of Kombis 2pm, Norah Head Sporties, Norah Head.
First Class 23 9am to 3pm, Museum of Art and Culture, 1A First Street, Booragul.
Joel Zika: Valley Of A Thousand Plants Saturday & Sunday, 9am to 2pm, Multi-Arts Pavilion MIMA, Speers Point.
Kevin McCloud's Home Truths 7pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Handmade In The Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Kevin Sobels Wines, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
House Of Stories Saturday & Sunday, 10am to 4pm, Nobbys Lighthouse, Newcastle East.
Lake Macquarie City Farmers Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale Shopping Centre.
Max Adventure Series Lake Macquarie 6.30am to 3pm, Cam's Wharf.
Medowie Markets 8am to 12.30pm, Bush N Bull Motel, Ferodale Road, Medowie.
Newcastle Comedy Showcase with Michael Hing, Sarah Gaul and David Woodhead 7pm, Civic Playhouse, Newcastle.
Newcastle's Handmade & Design Market 9am to 1pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Paint The Beach Honeysuckle 2pm to 5pm, 11 Honeysuckle Drive, Newcastle.
Pink Stumps Day 12pm to 10pm, Harry Edwards Oval, Lambton.
Prosperity Advisers Group Race Day 11.30am, Newcastle Racecourse, Broadmeadow.
RAW Comedy 2024 8pm, 375 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
The Gin Event 11am to 8.30pm, Museum Park, Newcastle.
Wallsend Pop-Up Shop 9am to 1pm, Nelson Street, Wallsend.
Waratah-Mayfield District Cricket Club Centenary Dinner 6.30pm, NEX, King Street, Newcastle.
5km Walk Event 11am, Maitland Park, Maitland.
Art Market 10am to 4.30pm, Nobbys Surf Life Saving Club, Newcastle East.
The Dance of the Remediators (closing event) Sunday, 6pm to 8pm, The Lock-Up, 90 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
Dullboy's Carnival 11am to 4pm, 57 Shipley Drive, Rutherford.
Health, Wealth & Wellbeing Event 10am to 3pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Little Horses Exhibition Saturday & Sunday, 9am to 5pm, SEEN@Swansea, 228 Pacific Highway, Swansea.
Made & Found Handmade & Preloved Market 9am to 1pm, Webb Park, Redhead.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Second Hand Sunday 10am to 4pm, Rudderless Records, 148 Parry Street, Newcastle West.
The Valley Markets 9am to 1pm, Townhead Park, Singleton.
Tomaree Markets 9am to 1pm, Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay.
Safe Sounds 2024 ft. The Soul Movers, Saylor & The Flavor, Camino Gold, Nana Klumpp, Deadshowws, Butterknife, Slow Cinema, Elestial, Lucky Day & more, Saturday 10.30am, Hamilton Station Hotel.
VEXHR, with Grip Down, The Wandering, Dead Mall, Loner, Saturday, King Street Warehouse, Newcastle.
Client Liaison DJ set, Saturday, King Street Bandroom, Newcastle.
Bondi Cigars Saturday, 8pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
The Thin White Dukes Saturday, 6pm, Qirkz In The Hunter, Abermain.
The Grand Pricks, with Adam Young & The Down Main, Saturday, 7.30pm, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Subrigo, with Moon Over Water Saturday, 7.30pm, Royal Oak Hotel, Tighes Hill.
Shenanigans Saturday, 7pm, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham.
Huckleberry & The Devils Dandruff, with Demi Mitchell, Saturday, 7.30pm, Slingtown Espresso, Islington.
Dream Hill Saturday, 8pm, Seven Seas Hotel, Carrington.
Montezuma Saturday, 3pm, Carrington Bowling Club, Carrington.
Gavin Bowles, with Big Jarda, Saturday, 7.30pm, Oriental Hotel, Cooks Hill.
Owen Campbell & Jesse Redwing Sunday, 7pm, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
The Australian Beach Boys Show Sunday, 1pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
Andrew Farriss, with Imogen Clark, Sunday, 7pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
Mitchell Shadlow Sunday, 3pm, Grand Junction Hotel, Maitland.
Adam Miller Trio Sunday, 7.30pm, Oriental Hotel, Cooks Hill.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.