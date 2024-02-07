Rep coach praises outgoing all-rounder as Newcastle names two debutants

NEWCASTLE representative coach Shane Burley has paid tribute to outgoing all-rounder Adrian Chad as players eye a chance to "fill the void" later this month.
Burley has named two debutants, including Griffin Lea, for an Arms-Solway Cup clash with the ACT at No.1 Sportsground on Sunday fortnight (February 25).
"With Chady finishing up rep cricket, it's a big hole to fill and we've got a couple of options around that next year," Burley told the Newcastle Herald.
"He's always been a really good team man, accepted his role and is a three-skill cricketer - bats, bowls and fields.
"He's been part of the five [straight NSW Country Championship] wins for Newcastle, got a couple of [Bush Blues] caps and captained a Plan B [T20 Regional Bash] title as well. Bit of a late bloomer but been a great servant for us."
Lea, a premiership winner alongside Chad at Toronto in 2018-2019, has been promoted after impressing on his return to Newcastle this season with Cardiff-Boolaroo. He scored an unbeaten 103 and took 4-36 last round.
City batsman Nick Walker, who joined the Newcastle ranks for the first time this summer, also gets called up.
"Bit of an opportunity to have a look at guys outside the squad at the end of the season," Burley said.
Charlestown's Daniel Chillingworth and Daniel Bailey are both back in the mix. Wallsend's Pat Magann has recovered from injury.
"Always in contention and chance for them all to put their best foot forward," Burley said.
Bush Blues trio Aaron Bills, Jeff Goninan and Josh McTaggart weren't listed following "heavy loads".
NEWCASTLE: Nick Foster (c), Daniel Arms, Aaron Wivell, Nick Walker, AJ Isherwood, Logan Weston, Griffin Lea, Josh Claridge, Daniel Chillingworth, Pat Magann, Daniel Bailey, Ben Balcomb, Dan Williams.
