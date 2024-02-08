Hamwicks eye NDCA points booster amid University bowler's nine-wicket haul

HAMILTON-WICKHAM'S Rhys Hanlon describes it as "the story of our season".
"Our batting has been pretty poor, but our bowlers have kept us in most games," Hanlon told the Newcastle Herald.
Josh Bennett may have been the star of Saturday's overall show, claiming nine wickets across two innings for opponents University, but visiting Hamwicks are now eyeing an outright result with six points already in the bag.
This week's wet weather could also play a part on day two of round 11 in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition.
"If none of the games get on [Saturday], we get six points and the rest get two [for draws]," Hanlon said.
"Obviously we want to get on and try to get the outright [10 points], get as many runs as we can ... assuming it will be pretty tough again with the rain around."
Hamwicks are due to resume their second innings 84 runs ahead at 4-65, having rallied to roll the Sea Dragons for 98.
The Pumas initially posted 117 after being asked to bat first at University Oval on day one with experienced campaigner Hanlon (29), No.8 Lewis Hextall (28), openers Charlie McGrath (22) and Harry Hanlon (20) the only ones to reach double figures.
"To be fair they were hard conditions. The pitch was soft with tennis-ball bounce. The morning was overcast, we lost the toss and had to bat," Hanlon said.
Bennett, a Newcastle and NSW Country representative, returned for Uni with figures of 6-26.
"Josh Bennett bowled really well ... we managed to scrape together 120-ish, mainly due to Hex getting a few away at the end," Hanlon said.
Hextall (3-38), Tom Bailey (2-4) and leg-spinner Jet Mason (3-12) did most of the damage to put Hamwicks in front by 19.
"We took our chances and were lucky enough to bowl them out and get the win," Hanlon, now 21 not out, said.
Bennett finished 3-25 from the closing 22 overs.
