Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

'It's okay to open up': invite to stroll for mental health

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated February 8 2024 - 6:12pm, first published 5:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UMatter mental health advocates Lyndsay Walker and Vicki Mendyk at Maitland park. Picture by Simone De Peak
UMatter mental health advocates Lyndsay Walker and Vicki Mendyk at Maitland park. Picture by Simone De Peak

RAISING awareness about mental health together, fitness duo and UMatter founders Vicki Mendyk and Lyndsay Walker are hosting their second annual walk at Maitland park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.