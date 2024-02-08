'It's okay to open up': invite to stroll for mental health

RAISING awareness about mental health together, fitness duo and UMatter founders Vicki Mendyk and Lyndsay Walker are hosting their second annual walk at Maitland park.
Ms Mendyk endeared great heartache and grief, losing her husband Peter to suicide six years ago and five months later, her 19-year-old daughter Chelsey.
The Gillieston Heights woman has continued to advocate for mental health with Mr Walker, in a move to prevent what happened to her family, happening to others.
"I've just sort of tried to do whatever I can to raise awareness, so that people realise that it's okay to open up and talk," she said.
Last year the couple walked 67 kilometres - the combined age of Peter and Chelsey when they passed away.
"This year I thought let's just do two hours on a Saturday morning that way people can hop in and go for a walk and have a bit of a chat," Ms Mendyk said.
"They don't even have to talk even if it just helps - it's usually really good for the mindset to get out in the fresh air and be around people, even if you can't open up."
"People just need to know they need to talk. It might not make everything better instantly, but it can open up avenues to get the right help."
The walk will start from 6am on Saturday, February 17 on the other side of the pool, where the barbecue grass area is. Lake Macquarie and Newcastle Suicide Prevention Network will be on site offering a barbecue breakfast for a gold coin donation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.