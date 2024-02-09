Crooked Fiddle brings its 'chainsaw folk' to festival

It was at The Lass that the Crooked Fiddle got involved with the Mousemoon band, fronted by musician Zackari Watt. They played their first EP Launch with then-Novocastrian musician Mo'Ju, formerly known as Mojo Juju. The Crooked Fiddle also played gigs with Kira Piru. Both Mo'Ju and Kira Piru relocated to Melbourne to pursue successful careers. The Crooked Fiddle came to know heaps of Newcastle-based artists from the Morrow Park Bowling Club arts hub, which sadly burnt down in 2013.