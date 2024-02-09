Newcastle Herald
Crooked Fiddle brings its 'chainsaw folk' to festival

By Alex Morris
February 9 2024 - 8:30pm
The Crooked Fiddle Band will headline the Carrington Folk Festival on February 17 at Earp Distilling.
The Crooked Fiddle Band returns to Newcastle on Saturday, February 17, to headline the inaugural Carrington Folk Festival at Earp Distilling Co. The band has toured the world, released multiple albums, been nominated for an ARIA, and they struggle when describing their music. They've tried "chainsaw folk" and "like a pig with shark's teeth."

