Jets player's secret to tripling her goal tally

Libby Copus-Brown had scored just one goal, albeit a pretty spectacular one, in 64 A-League appearances leading into this campaign.
Now, the home-grown 26-year-old has increased her tally to three.
The secret, she says, is having fun.
"It was nice to go away for three years," Copus-Brown, who returned to the Newcastle Jets this season after two years at Western Sydney and a stint with English second-tier side Lewes, said.
"Now, I'm settled and back home, I feel there's no pressure. I'm not trying to get anywhere. I'm just enjoying my football."
Copus-Brown has been a regular starter this season and broke a four-year personal A-League goal drought to score in Newcastle's 3-1 win against Adelaide in round 10.
The versatile midfielder then added to her goal tally with a stunning strike from the top of Newcastle's 18-yard box in an important 3-2 victory against Wellington at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.
In-form strike weapon Sarina Bolden laid a pass back to Copus-Brown after a corner, putting the ball on a platter for her teammate.
There was no hesitation before firing a shot over outstretched Phoenix shot-stopper Brianna Edwards and into the roof of the net to give Newcastle a 2-1 lead in the 50th minute.
"The lay-off was perfect ... and I managed to get it in the back of the net," Copus-Brown said.
The timing was perfect, not only in terms of the contact but with sharpshooter Melina Ayres sidelined.
Ayres was unavailable due to concussion symptoms and has also been ruled out for Newcastle's round-16 clash with Wanderers in Bathurst on Friday night.
"We have a lot of different goalscorers, which is really helpful," Copus-Brown said.
"You've got Mel, who's still not fully fit, and we all know she's a goalscorer, but there's a lot of people in our team who can score goals."
The Jets and Wanderers are level-pegged on 20 points, one adrift of the top six, with seven rounds remaining.
READ MORE: All of the latest Newcastle Jets news
They have played one more game than Western Sydney and must do something they haven't been able to do for some time if they want to stay in the finals mix.
"We still haven't had consecutive wins; it's been a couple of years since the Jets have done that," Copus-Brown said.
"So, that's something that we're really pushing towards.
"We just need to concentrate week by week and make sure that we keep getting wins and hopefully get to finals, which is something that we all want."
Copus-Brown is signed on a one-year deal but "would love to stay at Newcastle".
"It's home to me," she said.
