'Deep concerns': McDonald's opposite a school attracts 100 objections

A proposal for a new McDonald's across the street from a primary school on a busy road has attracted more than one hundred objections, including from the region's state MP.
The fast-food giant has submitted a development application for a new $5-million franchise on the boundary of Toukley and Noraville.
More than 130 submissions objecting to the proposal have been lodged with Central Coast Council, citing issues around site's location near a school and the traffic it would generate, along with the potential economic impact the fast-food giant could have on small locally-owned businesses.
Wyong MP David Harris made a submission to the Central Coast Council, to express his "deep concerns" regarding the possible negative impacts on the local community.
Mr Harris was particularly troubled by the increased traffic risk to the nearby Toukley Public School.
"The safety of our children should be a top priority, and the influx of vehicles associated with a McDonald's could pose a risk to the students' well-being," Mr Harris said.
The 590-square-metre building will have 17 car parks and a drive capable of holding 18 vehicles. A traffic report lodged with the development application indicates there have been seven crashes near the site in the past five years, four of which lead to moderate injury.
The report found the forecast traffic generated by the McDonald's would have a "marginal impact" on the local traffic network, with "minimal increases" in congestion and average delays.
Multiple submissions were concerned the fast-food franchise would eat away at the income of other local businesses, and pointed out there were already two other McDonald's within 10km of the new site.
"These small businesses often struggle to compete with large franchises, and the arrival of a McDonald's might further exacerbate this challenge, potentially leading to closures," Mr Harris said.
"Supporting local businesses over large chains can have numerous benefits for our community. It helps maintain the unique character of our neighbourhoods, promotes local entrepreneurship and ensures that profits stay within the community."
Mr Harris suggested an alternative location for McDonald's in the main Toukley shopping area.
"Re-purposing one of the vacant shopping malls in the area would not only be a more suitable location, but also a means of revitalising these spaces," he said.
"This approach aligns with the idea of supporting local businesses and simultaneously addressing the need for economic development.
"As a member of this community, I believe it's crucial to find a balanced approach that supports economic growth while preserving the essence and safety of our neighbourhoods."
McDonald's will have the opportunity to respond to the objections in the next stage of the development application process.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.