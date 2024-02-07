Ex-Knights get chance to impress in Queensland NRL side's trial

FOUR Newcastle Knights products will get an opportunity to impress NRL supercoach Wayne Bennett when they feature for the Dolphins in a trial on Saturday.
The Redcliffe-based side faces Queensland Cup outfit the Capras in Rockhampton from 7.10pm (AEDT).
Central Newcastle junior Kurt Donoghoe, who made his NRL debut and played eight games for the Dolphins last year, along with three Tests for Fiji, has been named to start at five-eighth.
Oryn Keeley, who departed Newcastle in the off-season, joining the Dolphins on a three-year deal, will don the red and white for the first time, playing back row.
Fellow former Knights lower-grade player Cooper Jenkins has been named in the front row, while forward Jaron Purcell, of the Central Coast, comes off the bench.
Keeley, who made his NRL debut for the Knights at 19 late in the 2022 season, playing another game last year, hopes to press his claims for a first-grade spot.
"This pre-season has been a lot better for myself and I'm only going to get better going forward," he told NRL.com.
"You have to be ready to be picked, that's my goal.
"I have written down a couple of notes and one of them was just be prepared to be told you're going to play and that could be anywhere.
"It could be like in Round 20 it could be Round 8, Round 2, but I have just got to be ready to play whenever and put my best foot forward."
