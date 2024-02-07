Newcastle Herald
'No-brainer': Jets nab Olyroos hopeful's signature

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated February 8 2024 - 7:39am, first published 7:30am
Defender-turned-attacker Tom Aquilina has signed a two-year extension with the Newcastle Jets. Picture by Marina Neil
Defender-turned-attacker Tom Aquilina has signed a two-year extension with the Newcastle Jets. Picture by Marina Neil

I like the direction the club is going. We have a young team which I think can be so dangerous.

- Jets utility Thomas Aquilina

OLYROOS hopeful Thomas Aquilina has inked a two-year contract extension at the Newcastle Jets - the first of an exciting group of young players coach Rob Stanton intends to retain.

