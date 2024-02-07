'No-brainer': Jets nab Olyroos hopeful's signature

I like the direction the club is going. We have a young team which I think can be so dangerous.- Jets utility Thomas Aquilina
OLYROOS hopeful Thomas Aquilina has inked a two-year contract extension at the Newcastle Jets - the first of an exciting group of young players coach Rob Stanton intends to retain.
Aquilina put pen to paper on a new deal on Wednesday.
The club is also in advanced negotiations with Mark Natta, Clayton Taylor, Nathan Grimaldi, Kosta Grozos and Lucas Mauragis about extending their stay in the Hunter.
Aquilina joined the Jets from the Mariners a year ago and has revelled under Stanton, who took the reins this season.
"I like the direction the club is going," Aquilina told the Newcastle Herald. "Rob Stanton and assistant Damir Prodanovic are unbelievable. We have a young team which I think can be so dangerous.
"It was an absolute no-brainer to re-sign. I had a discussion with Rob and Shane Mattiske and told them I had no intention to shop around or look anywhere else. My intention was to re-sign here. It was a matter of getting the finer details together and getting it signed off."
Aquilina, 23, is among a host of young players given an opportunity under Stanton.
The Jets have fielded the 10 youngest starting teams this season.
Taylor, who is contracted util the end of next season, and more recently Grimaldi have become regulars.
Lachy Bayliss and Justin Vidic have also made their A-League debuts.
"In the A-League, if you look at the successful teams, the core players have stayed together," Aqulina said. "I can't comment on what other players are doing or negotiating. For myself, it would be pleasing if the core group does stay together and we continue working as a unit under Rob.
"I really like the detail Rob and Damir go into. They leave no stone unturned. My game has really developed in the last six months. It's not just me who could say that. I think everybody in the team would agree. The staff also are learning a lot from Rob in how he conducts himself at training and how he fine-tunes everything."
Aquilina became engaged to long-term partner Bella last year and both are settled in Newcastle.
"Even outside of football, the Newcastle area - the beaches, the cafes, the lifestyle - is truly unbelievable," he said. "I can't see myself living in Sydney again after living up here."
Natta, who has reportedly received interest from overseas and a number of A-League clubs including Sydney FC, said he was "not in a hurry" to finalise his future.
"I'm just focused on my football," he said on Wednesday. "There is still so long left in this season to prove myself, not only to the Jets, but other clubs and overseas. Hopefully, there will be options in the future for me to decide from. I'm not in a hurry."
Aquilina, Natta, Mauragis and Taylor are all vying for selection in the Olyroos squad for the under-23 Asian Cup, which is being held in Qatar in April.
The next month also looms as a crucial period for the Jets in their push for the finals.
"On the team front, we are just about there," Aquilina said. "We are so close in every game. It is just 15-to-30 minute periods. If we can tidy those up and close games out, we will be in very good shape.
"A crazy stat came out a couple of weeks ago that if the games finished at half-time, we would be top of the table. There is a lot of belief in the staff and players.
"The back end of the year is very important. We have a lot of home games which will help us hopefully fly into the top six and keep momentum going."
The Jets sit in 10th place on 17 points and take on fifth-placed Wanderers (24 points) at CommBank Stadium on Sunday.
"Wanderers have a great squad, a good mix of experience and youth," Natta said. "Every team has good players.
"We know we can match anyone in the league. If we play our game, we can get three points. We have shown that in the last two weeks. Wellington (2-1 loss) were top of the table and Victory (1-all) are undefeated and we matched them for 90 minutes, and could have come out with all six points. We know we are good enough to compete with anyone."
