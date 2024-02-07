Philippa Anderson driven to bring it home at Surfest 2024 after flying start

Philippa Anderson feels a little less weight on her shoulders heading into her home run of events on the regional qualifying series, which culminates with next month's 5000-point women's pro at Surfest.
But after the disappointment of last year's QS finish, which left her without a place on the second-tier Challenger Series, the 32-year-old is driven to win it all.
The Merewether surfer, who won Surfest 15 years ago, leads the Australia/Oceania QS standings thanks mainly to a career-best victory at the 5000-point Nias Pro in Indonesia last September.
She has the 1000-point Port Stephens Pro, 3000-point Central Coast Pro and the 5000-point Surfest contests left to stay inside the top four and return to the CS, which is the stepping stone to the elite Championship Tour.
Last year, Anderson entered Surfest needing a decent result to make the CS but she was knocked out in her first heat.
The drop to the third tier was a bitter blow for a competitor who has narrowly finished short of a maiden CT berth several times, but she bounced back at Nias and is now on track to make the CS.
"I think last year [at Surfest] was definitely make three heats and you're well into finishing in the top five," Anderson said at the Surfest launch on Wednesday at The Prince of Merewether.
"And that first heat, I just didn't get through.
"The pressure is still there this year because I want to finish No.1, but it is a little less weight on my shoulders.
"But even if I'm winning the ranks, like I am now, you still want to finish first in every event."
She said watching clubmates Jackson Baker and Morgan Cibilic battle on the CS, and Ryan Callinan finish a career-best 10th in the world, provided added inspiration.
"Last year sitting on the couch and watching Morgan and Jackson in the Challengers, I was really disappointed and I've just put even more hard work in in the gym and in surfing," she said.
"There's a lot of personal things that I've just had to sacrifice and now it's just like, just do this for the next five years and reach your goal and hopefully it will be worth it. If not, I'm still having fun along the way.
"We train with Ryan and we see him a few times a week and he inspires us in that he still says that I'm at the highest level and I finished 10th in the world, but there's still little things I'm working on.
"That's been awesome for me to experience as well."
Surfest, entering its 38th year, starts with the new Cadet Cup this weekend. The event was to be held at Bonny Hills but is likely to be moved because of algae. Surfest's men's and women's main contests are from March 11-17 at Merewether.
