Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Paintball guns found in ute dumped on railway after pursuit: police

Updated February 7 2024 - 5:18pm, first published 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police spotted the allegedly stolen Toyota Hilux in Newcastle just before 11.30am on February 7. File picture
Police spotted the allegedly stolen Toyota Hilux in Newcastle just before 11.30am on February 7. File picture

POLICE allege paintball guns were discovered in a stolen ute that was dumped near train tracks in Newcastle after a pursuit through the city's streets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.