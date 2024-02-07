Paintball guns found in ute dumped on railway after pursuit: police

POLICE allege paintball guns were discovered in a stolen ute that was dumped near train tracks in Newcastle after a pursuit through the city's streets.
A 39-year-old Windale man has been arrested and will front Newcastle Local Court on Thursday on a string of charges.
Police were patrolling Brown Street in Newcastle about 11.20am when they spotted a white Toyota Hilux they allege had been stolen from Nelson Bay on the weekend.
The Hilux allegedly crashed into the back of a parked car when officers approached, and sped off.
A police chase was sparked and the man behind the wheel allegedly led officers along Honeysuckle Drive towards Hannell Street, where it was called off.
Police found the ute abandoned in the rail corridor near the Newcastle Interchange.
Members of the public helped police track down the alleged offender and the 39-year-old man was arrested on Beaumont Street a short time later.
A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed five paintball guns and other equipment which police believe were stolen from a business at Cooranbong earlier this week.
The man was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with police pursuit, driving disqualified, driving a car taken without consent, not giving particulars to owner of damaged property, and possessing a paintball marker outside an authorised venue.
He was refused bail and will spend the night in custody ahead of facing court tomorrow.
