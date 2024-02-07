Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights duo to turn rivals on club's home turf for historic Origin

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated February 7 2024 - 6:57pm, first published 6:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jesse Southwell and Tamika Upton. Picture by Marina Neil
Jesse Southwell and Tamika Upton. Picture by Marina Neil

It's as clear cut as it gets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.