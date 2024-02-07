Graffiti spree leaves trail of damage in Belmont: homes, cars vandalised

Vandals have had a busy night at Belmont, leaving a trail of destruction throughout the town centre.
Vehicles and homes have been found covered with spray paint and graffiti tags on Thursday morning, February 8, with the area around the Coles shopping centre - including Sharp Street and Maude Street - reportedly heavily targeted.
Joseph Tierney said his wife was "so upset" to find a blue line had been sprayed across multiple panels of her car.
"I hope [police] get whoever is responsible for the damage," he said.
Martin Guffogg went out at about 8.30pm on Wednesday and returned at 10.30pm to find a large tag had been spray painted on his garage door.
"It's just frustrating that us hard workers can try to live our lives day-to-day and come home from a shift, or wake up to someone having damaged our property or possessions we have worked hard for," he told the Herald.
"And those that have done this will most likely get away with it scot-free, and for us, we now have to pay for it or go through hoops and hurdles to get the damage fixed."
The Newcastle Herald has contacted Lake Macquarie police for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.