Why Knights veteran Dane Gagai is playing in the All Stars match

KNIGHTS veteran Dane Gagai will make a surprise appearance for the NZ Maori against the Indigenous All Stars in the annual pre-season representative match in Townsville on Friday week.
It is understood a desire to line up alongside his younger brother Jacob, who plays in South Sydney's NSW Cup team, prompted Dane to declare himself available.
Dane has previously played three times for the Indigenous side and once for the Maori, most recently in 2019.
At 33, it is understood he was leaning towards bypassing the All Stars, but when he learned that his 29-year-old sibling was being considered, realised this would be a unique opportunity to play in the same team.
While Dane has played in 268 NRL games, 22 Origins and seven Tests, Jacob is yet to make his top-grade debut after NSW Cup stints with the Knights, Rabbitohs and in the Newcastle Rugby League competition.
The Gagais will be joined in the Maori squad by Dane's Newcastle teammate and New Zealand Test prop Leo Thompson.
Only one Knights player, lock Adam Elliott, features in the Indigenous squad, to be coach by Newcastle's Ron Griffiths.
Newcastle's NSW State of Origin centre Bradman Best was disappointed to rule himself out with a minor quadriceps strain.
Newcastle champion Tamika Upton will play in the women's Indigenous team, against a Maori squad that includes Knights teammates Shanice Parker and Rima Butler.
