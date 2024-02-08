Moran the 'marquee' for Pickers in Newcastle RL women's tackle competition

CAITLIN Moran has been described as a "marquee player you can build a club around".
A World Cup champion, former Jillaroos halfback and two-time NRLW premiership winner at the Knights - Moran joins Maitland for the inaugural Newcastle Rugby League women's tackle competition in 2024.
The 27-year-old, who was born in Muswellbrook, becomes the first major signing for the newly formed Pickers.
"She's a marquee player for us and someone you can build a club around," Maitland men's mentor Matt Lantry told the Newcastle Herald.
'No doubt passionate about the development space of the game for females and wants to see some local girls come through."
In the 25-strong Pickers squad Moran will be alongside Anika Butler, who scored two tries representing Papua New Guinea at the World Cup in England in 2022, as well as Brooke Carter, Robyn Draper and Leticia Hass-Quinlan.
Maitland will be coached by Russell Grigg.
Newcastle RL general manager Adam Devich said on Thursday he was "confident of a really strong competition in 2024".
Exact numbers have yet to be confirmed but the Herald understands Central, Cessnock, Lakes, Maitland, Souths, Wests and Wyong have all indicated they are fielding teams while Raymond Terrace, not a district club, have also expressed interest.
Kurri and Macquarie have both made efforts but are uncertain starters while Entrance and Northern Hawks won't be featuring in 2024.
Round one is expected in early May after Tarsha Gale Cup (NSWRL women's under-19) wraps up while the grand final takes place alongside the men's grades at McDonald Jones Stadium on September 22.
