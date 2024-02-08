Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Moran the 'marquee' for Pickers in Newcastle RL women's tackle competition

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
February 9 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland signing Caitlin Moran played NRLW for the Newcastle Knights. Picture by Marina Neil
Maitland signing Caitlin Moran played NRLW for the Newcastle Knights. Picture by Marina Neil

CAITLIN Moran has been described as a "marquee player you can build a club around".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.