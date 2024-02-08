Original Red Wiggle to headline festival in fight against sexual violence

THE ORIGINAL Red Wiggle is set to headline a lineup of 30 bands at Safe Sounds Festival in Newcastle on Saturday, February 10 in a move to combat sexual violence.
The event returns for another year after selling out in 2023 and brings together a diverse range of performers emphasising the unity in the fight against domestic and sexual assault.
Murray Cook will grace the stage with his new band Murray Cook's The Soul Movers.
"Safe Sounds is not just a music festival, it's a movement," he said.
"By combining the joy of live music with a commitment to eradicating sexual violence, the event encourages patrons to join the cause and be part of the solution."
"If this is the way our current generation of young adults go about creating and sharing passionate messages about critical social issues - such as personal safety and respect for others' boundaries - then I have no doubt that things are finally changing for the better."
The event will be run in collaboration with the Hamilton Street Station Hotel, continuing its ongoing partnership with What Were You Wearing Australia.
What Were You Wearing Australia founder Sarah Williams said these events were important for Newcastle nightlife.
"Not only is this festival giving the stage to so many local live bands, it's educating hundreds on how to be active bystanders," she said.
Tickets can be purchased through Oztix for $40, or at the door on the day.
