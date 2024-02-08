Knights NRLW stars take FIFO approach to Queensland stints

Newcastle Knights NRLW stars Tamika Upton and the Southwell sisters, Hannah and Jesse, will adopt a fly-in, fly-out approach to playing in the upcoming Queensland state competition.
The trio, who this week linked with Central Queensland Capras, are among a host of NRLW players set to feature north of the border in the BMD Premiership.
Previously, the Queensland state league ran at the same time as the NSW Women's Premiership, but that competition will now be played parallel to the NRLW season, in order to offer a reserve grade for those players who miss out on making NRLW sides each week.
The NRLW and NSW league do not begin until late July, while the Queensland competition starts March 2.
"Fly-in, fly-out," Upton said of the trio's Capras stint.
"We'll obviously do our own training through the week, and then meet up with the girls. But we've been in contact already, just around the attack and that sort of stuff, so we'll obviously have some work to do from here.
"But we're looking forward to getting together with the girls and starting playing."
Upton, 26, who hails from Central Queensland and has previously played for the Capras, helping them to the 2022 grand final, was pivotal in attracting the Southwells to the Rockhampton club.
With this year's Women's State of Origin series entirely before the NRLW season, the Queensland competition shapes as the only real opportunity for players in contention for their states to get some game time in before the series-opener on May 16.
The timing of the interstate fixtures has previously been criticised, as was the length of the series, but it has been expanded to three matches.
Speaking to the Newcastle Herald this week, whilst promoting Origin II at McDonald Jones Stadium on June 6, Upton said the trio's northern venture would have benefits beyond just building their own match-fitness.
"We didn't play too many games in the lead-in," she said of 2023 Origin series.
"It's really hard, the quality is way too fast to not be able to be game-fit and have a bit of confidence and form.
"Playing in the Queensland comp, I'm obviously really excited - I get to go back home, see the family and play with my sister, so it's a win-win for me, really.
"But I think bringing the [Southwell] girls back home, the CQ girls are going to be able to see the professionalism and how they take to footy. I think they will learn a lot from the Southwells."
Jesse, NSW's 18-year-old half who admittedly goes "a bit crazy without footy" in the off-season, is champing at the bit to head north.
"It's game time," she said.
"Like I said, I go crazy over the off-season. I don't know about the other girls, I might just be dragging them along with me. But for the club to let us go up and play for CQ, is amazing, and I can't thank CQ enough for having us. It's really, really cool and I can't wait to get up there.
"You can't really replicate a game, unless it's full-contract and opposed training, so it's super important."
Upton expects more NRLW players to follow suit.
"Girls with work commitments and families, it will be hard for them depending on circumstances, but I think for a few girls, if they're like myself, they would want the confidence and game-time under their belt, so I think we'll see a few."
