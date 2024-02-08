$10,000 Indigenous Storytellers scholarship returns for second year to support First Nations creatives

A $10,000 scholarship to fund Indigenous creatives to produce art across various mediums and benefit from a mentor's guidance has opened for a second year in the Hunter region.
The Indigenous Storytellers Scholarship is open for First Nations writers, designers, artists, musicians, photographers, filmmakers and dancers after an inaugural run in 2023 helped Dyirbal filmmaker Jahvis Loveday take on new projects and collaborate with other Indigenous artists over the past 12 months.
Hunter creative Matt Field, who mentored the Loveday during last year's scholarship, said that the program brought First Nations voices to light when understanding culture was moving with urgency into the public consciousness.
"I think what's happening as a nation is that we are acknowledging that our First Nations creatives can tell these beautiful stories that can help us as a country, no matter what our background is," he said, "That is so important."
Newcastle fashion magazine, Facon, has provided the scholarship for a second year, funded by the Greater Bank, and announced its opening at Murrook Cultural Centre on Thursday, February 8.
The organisers said the scholarship offers financial support for the winner and a mentoring initiative for nine finalists.
"This initiative aims to empower Indigenous storytellers in New South Wales, providing them with the resources and support necessary to contribute their unique perspectives to the creative arts landscape," Facon editor Lara Lupish said.
"To be the recipient of The Indigenous Storytellers Scholarship was a privilege last year," inaugural winner, Mr Loveday, said. "It was such an incredible feeling to go to the event and see my work and all the other Indigenous finalist works on display.
"The scholarship really helped me kick start some incredible projects over the past year that have allowed me to collaborate with many different indigenous artists from my region and beyond.
"I can't wait to see the level of artists in this year's event; it's such a great way to showcase many different art forms."
Applications are open from Thursday and can be submitted via the scholarship's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.