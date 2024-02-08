Pair deny shooting at a home and vehicle in Hunter

Two men will face a trial next year over their alleged roles in an act of intimidation near Maitland - during which shots were allegedly fired at a home and vehicle.
Tyrone Tuli and Matthew Allan Fryer stand accused of being part of a group of men who fired guns at a property on Goldingham Street at Tenambit in the early hours of October 16, 2022.
Mr Tuli and Mr Fryer each pleaded not guilty in Newcastle District Court on Thursday afternoon to using a firearm to intimidate, and firing a gun in public.
Mr Tuli also pleaded not guilty to possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and possessing a "shortened pump-action shotgun" in the Birmingham Gardens area.
The pair will face an estimated five-day joint trial in the district court from April 7, 2025.
The court heard on Thursday that Mr Fryer would also face an unrelated trial in May, 2025, after he pleaded not guilty to charges that he allegedly armed himself with a homemade 9mm pistol and stole $9000 at Cooks Hill.
Meanwhile, Mr Fryer on Thursday pleaded guilty to other drug supply and firearm counts. He will be sentenced for those charges on May 13, 2024.
Mr Fryer and Mr Tuli both remain in custody, on remand.
