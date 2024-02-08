Baths swimmer fined twice before daylight in council beach-side blitz

City of Newcastle parking rangers have been on a blitz booking drivers before daylight for parking in beachside areas at restricted times.
Early morning Newcastle Ocean Baths swimmer Stephen Balcombe was booked twice in January, at 4.20am and 4.31am, for parking on Shortland Esplanade during a "no parking" time.
"The first one came in the mail after I parked the second time," he said.
"I get there at 3 o'clock in the morning before the gate to the car park is open. What harm am I doing?"
Parking is prohibited on Shortland Esplanade between 11pm and 5am and on Fort Drive between 9pm and 5am as shown on signs posted on both streets.
The restrictions have been in place for more than 20 years, but Mr Balcombe said he had never been fined in the years he used to park there before the ocean baths renovation.
The Newcastle Herald understands the restrictions were historically enforced by NSW Police to deter antisocial behaviour.
But City of Newcastle said it had received regular complaints about people illegally parking in the foreshore areas of the city in the past few months.
"Patrols have been conducted to enforce the restricted parking area signs in both Shortland Esplanade and Fort Drive," a council spokesperson said.
"CN will continue to manage and enforce parking restrictions around Newcastle, to maintain safety and timed parking availability of our streets. This is in line with our parking plan adopted by the council in 2021."
The Herald reported on January 11 that City of Newcastle received nine complaints in two months about camper vans, and people living in their cars, at East End locations.
This included Horseshoe Beach car park, which is a known haven for camper vans, but council rangers are powerless to enforce no parking rules in that location as Transport for NSW owns the car park.
So far in 2024, the council has issued 11 restricted parking area fines on Shortland Esplanade and 17 on Fort Drive.
Mr Balcombe said without parking on Shortland Esplanade, there were few places to leave his car within walking distance of the ocean baths.
"When I used to swim there before the baths closed [for renovation], the gate used to be open sometimes," he said.
"Last week I was driving around and I couldn't find anywhere.
"Where do I park?
"I come down from Maitland every morning. I love swimming in the ocean baths."
The City of Newcastle spokesperson said early morning baths users could avoid a fine by legally parking on Scott Street, Murray Avenue, and Parnell Place, "all of which have a pedestrian pathway access to the baths".
