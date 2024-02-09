How far from the beach is it acceptable to wear your swimmers?

SHOULD young women be barred from wearing micro g-string bikinis in the street or public places except the beach?
Australia's smartest man is Peter Gifford, the Midnight Oil bass player who quit the band to be probably the first rock guru to move to Byron Bay well before the artificially enhanced moved in and stuffed it up like a pair of humongous fillered lips.
Giffo started micro bikinis. His business, Wicked Weasel, is hugely successful. Peter Garrett always said Giffo was the smartest bloke in music. So, all you young ladies who think you're the ants pants and setting the pace when it comes to showing your assets, it started in 1994. Oh no way, I hear you cry, so how about putting some clothes on when you're not baring your butt cheeks on the beach? I've seen it in the supermarket this holiday period; nyet, good comrades!
Remember, class beats arse every time. I wonder what would happen if the butcher from the Bay strolled through Wallsend shopping district wearing a micro g-string bikini bottom? Maybe I'll give it a try.
Rock on Giffo, you legend.
WE recently received our home and contents insurance renewal policy from the NRMA and, following the report in this publication on January 30 ("Through the roof: insurance bill sting", Newcastle Herald 30/1), regarding the increase in home insurance costs, it prompted me to look more closely at our proposed policy.
Having been a member of the NRMA for the last 39 years along with four other policies, I noticed our 20 per cent loyalty provision was omitted in the allocated area that detailed all costs associated with the policy, I made a phone enquiry as to why it was not detailed within the policy and was told it was removed because it caused confusion.
Along with the obvious, I question if an insurance policy considered a legal document under contract law given the NRMA make an offer to insure property for the sum detailed on the policy and payment by the customer is then considered acceptance of that offer. My understanding is that, if so, it is then a legal document and the offer should ensure all financial details are included by the insurer to enable the customer to be aware of all costs/discounts that apply prior to acceptance of the proposed agreement. I would appreciate any educated clarification of my thoughts above that would not only assist me but many other members of our community to be aware of all parties' obligations in this very important decision process to protect our most valued processions.
How can a fair and free election not be pro-democracy? Let the people decide. That seems to be the shared premise of Andrew Hirst ("No supporter of Trump", Letters, 2/2), and John Taylor ("It's democracy", Letters, 6/2). To which I respond, when a candidate has forfeited their right to stand.
In an ideal world Trump would be convicted of any proven crimes and lose at the ballot box, taking the Republican Party with him. But what happens if he loses in the courts and wins at the ballot box?
The potential circuit breaker appears to now be the conservatively stacked US Supreme Court. The case now before it on banning Trump from the ballot for waging war on democracy has been lodged by a hardcore, old school, Republican. Former Republican judges are also, I understand, among signatories to an amicus brief to the courts. Parties who - rinse and repeat - Trump will doubtless denigrate and continue his propaganda spiel about absolute immunity, biased judges and prosecutors, politically motivated attacks, fraud being just standard business practice and being denied his Freedom of Speech to defame people while continuing to tell his followers the sky is falling and he has been sent by God to save them.
In short, to simply say Trump has a right to stand for president to get a get-out-of-jail-free card from voters that's not based on legally sound evidence but on whatever they are told and want to believe is true carries with it, I suggest, an unnecessary and avoidable threat to that very democracy. Any scholars on the rise of dictators care to comment?
OK, so let me get this right, I'll be receiving a $35 a week tax cut, but the price of a schooner at my local has gone up 50 cents; the price of a carton has gone up $4; a doctor's appointment has gone up $12; the price of petrol is back up to $2.19 per litre and groceries are going up every week. So please enlighten me, how we are better off?
HELEN Douglas ("SUVs belong on camping trips, not in car parks", Letters, 6/2), as the owner driver of a 4WD station wagon I can sympathise with you and the other NIMBYs about parking spaces. To increase the number of spaces available the width has been dramatically reduced. As an oldie, I find my vehicle easier to get in and out of. If the parking spaces were bigger I wouldn't need a can opener to retrieve my car. Thank God for bull bars to assist us. We still have a licence and pay rego and are therefore able to access Marketown.
TOO many vape shops, not enough inspectors. I suspect there are heaps of these drug peddlers in the Newcastle, Lake Macquarie area sitting pretty because they have no chance of getting caught.
RENEWABLE energy is power sourced from naturally replenishing elements. It offers a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, creates jobs, reduces energy costs, improves air quality, fosters energy independence, and reduces our vulnerability to volatile global energy prices. The proposition of any new infrastructure impacting communities is challenging. But with the right consultation, most Australians, as clean Energy Council chief Kane Thornton says, want more remarkable renewables powering our nation.
COLIN Fordham calls for an apology from people attributing false statements about things said by protesters at the opera house, on the basis of a police forensic examination ("Protesters owed an apology", Letters, 7/2). Are you seriously telling me that the police have some way of telling what everyone of the thousands of protesters were saying during the rally? If you would believe that, you would believe anything.
