How far from the beach is it acceptable to wear your swimmers?

Along with the obvious, I question if an insurance policy considered a legal document under contract law given the NRMA make an offer to insure property for the sum detailed on the policy and payment by the customer is then considered acceptance of that offer. My understanding is that, if so, it is then a legal document and the offer should ensure all financial details are included by the insurer to enable the customer to be aware of all costs/discounts that apply prior to acceptance of the proposed agreement. I would appreciate any educated clarification of my thoughts above that would not only assist me but many other members of our community to be aware of all parties' obligations in this very important decision process to protect our most valued processions.