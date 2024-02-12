Hunter Means Business: your new one-stop shop for local business news

The name of the column says it all - 'Hunter Means Business'.
Our industrious valley, which stretches from Newcastle Harbour to the horse studs of Scone, is Australia's largest regional economy with a GDP of $60 billion, and services a population of more than one million people.
The Hunter Valley is not just a geographical location; it's a powerhouse of innovation and entrepreneurship.
From the Cessnock vineyards that produce world-renowned wines and world-class coal mines of Singleton to the bustling Newcastle Port and countless local entrepreneurs, there's no shortage of inspiring tales to tell.
Every Tuesday, this column will proudly fly the flag for the Hunter's economic sector by celebrating local success stories and lobbying for important issues within our diverse commercial network - along with a good sprinkle of news tidbits from within the region's business community.
If you have a story, issue or thought bubble that you'd like to be considered for the Hunter Means Business column, send an email to jamieson.murphy@newcastleherald.com.au.
A Singleton mother-and-daughter duo Leah and Anna Burnheim have created a revolutionary approach to remembering the lives of loved ones, with their custom metal plaques featuring QR code technology.
The plaques, which can be attached to gravestones, are linked to a digital record containing a person's photo and life story.
Their business Aeonian has been overwhelmed with interest and the pair are interested in branching out to work with local councils and historical organisations to record the stories of the many significant landmarks within the Hunter Valley.
Aoenian can use a supplied fact sheet to build the QR code story, while many people have chosen to use eulogies.
The idea emerged from their own journey to record the history of their father and grandfather when he passed away.
"When it was first mooted, everyone said they have the same question going through their mind when they're walking through a graveyard; 'who were these people and what were their lives like?'," Leah said.
"Now you can take the answer home with you on your phone."
Customers can choose to draft their own stories, use an existing eulogy or opt for a supported package where the Aeonian team assists in crafting a personalised and heartfelt life story.
- The company behind much of the building boom in Morisset, Winarch Group, has announced Belinda Judd as its chief financial officer. Before joining, Ms Judd was the group controller for global e-commerce retailer, Koala. Winarch is developing a 30,000-seat amphitheatre in Morisset and rolling out the expansion of the suburb's industrial estate.
- Central Coast-based dessert brand Sara Lee has been bought by former race car driver Klark Quinn, who also rescued chocolate maker Darrell Lea with his partner Brooke in 2012. The much-loved business was forced into administration in October, owing creditors $55 million. However the sale will ensure the employment of the company's 200 staff.
- The Albanese government's planned workplace reforms will soon give workers the right to ignore unreasonable calls and emails outside their rostered shifts. The right to disconnect legislation currently includes fines for employers who breach the rules, however the government has indicated it will alter the penalties.
- The Australian Industrial Hemp Conference will be held in the Hunter Valley from April 16 to 18. There is a growing buzz around the crop, which could grow into a multi-million-dollar industry for the Hunter. Aside from farming the resilient plant, there are several spin-off business opportunities to commercialise the end product, including textiles, food, oil and even building materials.
- The Albanese government will reveal its federal budget roughly three months from now on May 9. Now is the time to start raising specific local issues that need funding with your local MP (or paper) to build awareness and pressure.
- The Bean Counters Ball will be held on May 25 at NEX. The annual fundraiser supports underprivileged Hunter youth and their education pathways. This year, the ball is aiming to raise $50,000 for Samaritans and the Hunter TAFE Foundation. Tickets will be on sale soon.
