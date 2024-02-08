Newcastle Falcons sign young American import for women's team

THE Newcastle Falcons have signed American guard Aarion "Oni" Nichols for the 2024 NBL1 East season.
The 22-year-old, 173cm guard hails from Cleveland, Ohio, where she played for four years at Tiffin University (2018-2022), transferring to San Jose State University Spartans for the 2022-23 season.
Nichols said she jumped at the chance to begin her professional career in Australia with the Falcons.
"The strong culture and supportive environment are what brought me to Newcastle," Nichols said. "From all I've heard, Australia is a beautiful country with a welcoming, safe and friendly community.
"I wanted to start off my career at the right place and Newcastle seems like a great first step. My dream is to help bring a championship to the city of Newcastle."
A defensive dynamo, comfortable in either back-court position, Nichols competed for time in the one spot behind two established point guards during her college career, but Newcastle coach Kristy Bultitude sees her as a natural floor leader for the Falcons.
"I had the opportunity to view a number of game tapes for many players wanting to play in Australia. Coming across Aarion and seeing the way she played was inspiring," Bultitude said.
"I'm thrilled to be adding a player like Aarion to our roster for this season. She is a competitor, she works hard at both ends, and she's not afraid to get up the floor defensively and attack the boards."
Nichols is due to arrive in Newcastle next month.
