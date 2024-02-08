Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Falcons sign young American import for women's team

February 8 2024 - 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Newcastle Falcons have signed American guard Aarion "Oni" Nichols for the 2024 NBL1 East season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.