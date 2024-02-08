Newcastle Herald
Man to face court after Newcastle West chase ends in crash

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated February 9 2024 - 7:32am, first published 7:00am
A WANTED man has been charged after an alleged dramatic daytime chase through Newcastle West which ended in a crash on Thursday, February 8.

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

