Police swarm crash scene after dramatic Newcastle West chase

POLICE have swarmed a Newcastle West intersection after a dramatic daytime chase ended in a crash on Thursday.
Witnesses reported seeing a highway patrol vehicle attempt to stop a black sedan on a busy Hunter Street sometime after 3pm.
It was allegedly seen speeding off, with police following under lights and siren.
The car was seen travelling through Newcastle West streets before slamming into a building at the corner of Hunter Street and Florence Street, a short distance from the busy Stewart Avenue intersection.
Witnesses reported the driver fled on foot, with police following.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews and ambulance paramedics also rushed to the scene.
Detectives and uniformed police officers combed the crash scene and searched the black sedan, collecting bags of evidence for examination.
A tow truck was seen loading the car and removing it from where it was wrapped around the corner of the building shortly before 3.30pm.
One eastbound lane of Hunter Street was closed while emergency services worked, but it reopened later in the afternoon.
NSW Police are expected to provide more information, including whether an arrest has been made.
More to come.
