Drunk driver was 'slumped over wheel' in King Street Macca's car park

A DRUNK driver who was found slumped over the wheel in the McDonald's car park on the morning of New Year's Eve has faced court for the first time.
Gavin Andrew Hunter pleaded guilty to two charges on Thursday after he was arrested at the King Street restaurant in Newcastle West.
The court heard the 51-year-old Fletcher man was facing trying circumstances at the time and showed remorse when concerned members of the public called police.
Hunter will be sentenced in Newcastle Local Court next month for high-range drink driving and driving while his licence was suspended.
Emergency services were called about 9.45am on December 31 after Hunter's manner of driving in the King Street Macca's car park raised alarm bells.
Police said he was seen behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta "nearly mounting the kerb" a number of times.
He was also seen talking to himself, drifting in and out of consciousness and repeatedly stalling the car.
When police arrived, he was slumped over the steering wheel.
He returned a positive breath test at the scene and was checked over by paramedics for a medical condition he suffers before being taken to Newcastle Police Station.
His blood alcohol analysis showed a reading of 0.297, almost six times the legal limit for a fully-licensed driver.
Police determined that he had been "seriously affected" by liquor while driving.
Hunter was charged and taken to hospital for his medical condition to be monitored.
He faced court for the first time on Thursday.
A report into all the circumstances surrounding the offending will be prepared before Hunter finds out his fate in March.
