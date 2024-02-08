Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Teenage rider charged with pursuit on unregistered motorcycle

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated February 8 2024 - 6:16pm, first published 5:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A trail bike rider speaks with police. Picture from Facebook
A trail bike rider speaks with police. Picture from Facebook

A TEENAGER has been arrested after a motorbike allegedly led police on a chase at Lake Macquarie on Thursday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.