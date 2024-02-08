Teenage rider charged with pursuit on unregistered motorcycle

A TEENAGER has been arrested after a motorbike allegedly led police on a chase at Lake Macquarie on Thursday.
Police were patrolling the Old Pacific Highway at Swansea about 8.45am after reports a motorbike was driving dangerously in the area.
Lake Macquarie officers attempted to stop the bike but allege the rider refused to pull over and police lost sight of it.
Members of the public helped police and after information was passed on, officers found the motorcycle and the rider near Wood Street at Swansea.
He was arrested a short time later.
The 19-year-old man was taken to Belmont Police Station and was charged with police pursuit, driving without a motorbike licence, and using an unregistered and uninsured vehicle on the road.
He was granted strict conditional bail by police and was ordered to front Belmont Local Court later this month.
The arrest comes after several concerning videos surfaced of unregistered trail bikes being ridden dangerously across Newcastle.
