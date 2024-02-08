Pubs warned off irresponsible O-Week promotions

Licensed venues are being asked to play their part to help university students stay safe during Orientation Week celebrations, with the state's liquor authority highlighting a Coalfields venue as being among several that have run "potentially irresponsible" promotions in the past year.
Liquor & Gaming NSW said on Friday venues should avoid offering promotions that encouraged rapid or excessive alcohol consumption and ensure IDs were checked, during a time when students would attend social events to start the academic year.
The reminder came after the agency raised concerns about liquor promotions across the state in the past year, including a Cessnock venue encouraging patrons to 'beat the clock' by offering discounted vodka-based drinks for short periods - progressively getting more expensive throughout the night.
Liquor & Gaming NSW executive director regulatory operations Jane Lin said starting university was an exciting time for young adults, with socialising and making new friends an integral part.
"Venues have an important role to play in helping young people, who may be new to socialising on licensed premises and living away from home, to do so safely," she said.
"The majority of licensed venues take their responsibilities seriously, and with their support, we hope that this year's O-Week celebrations will be a fun, safe time for everyone."
Liquor & Gaming NSW will be undertaking inspections during O-Week celebrations, monitoring responsible service of alcohol practices, as well as liquor promotions on premises, websites and social media channels.
