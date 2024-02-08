Former Bunnings Warehouse site listed Belmont North could fetch huge sum

The former site of the Bunnings Warehouse in Belmont North is on the market.
And it could fetch a significant sum if past sales of other Bunnings sites across the state are anything to go by, including Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour which sold for $44.65 million and $30.6 million, respectively.
Read more about the listing here.
If you are a fan of Newcastle architect Brian Suters' work, check out this house listed this week in Bar Beach.
Built in 1975, design elements signature to Mr Suters' style can be found throughout the home, including an extensive use of curves.
The property is set to go to auction on March 2 with Mike Flook at Robinson Property.
A pause on the cash rate and predictions of an interest rate cut later this year are bringing confidence back into the property market.
That's according to selling agents who are noticing an uptick in activity at open house inspections across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
More buyers in the market also means more confidence for sellers such as Rob and Megan Parkinson who are preparing their Mayfield East home for sale.
Two of Tighes Hill's most interesting homes are on the market, including one built with repurposed shipping containers.
Set across two levels, the house was designed by Newcastle-based architect Murray James and built in 2019.
The second property features a renovated home, a studio plus the ultimate granny flat.
A renovated home in Highfields set a suburb record when it sold under the hammer for $1.53 million last weekend.
It topped the previous record price of $1.5 million set in 2021.
"We had 113 people through the open house inspections and multiple pre-auction offers," selling agent Olivia Sasse said.
It was one of two suburb record sales this week.
A seven-bedroom, four-bathroom property in Anna Bay sold for at a record-breaking $2.8 million, topping the previous record by $200,000.
Read why Anna Bay is in high demand here.
There was also a big auction result in Redhead where 12 bidders registered to compete to buy an unrenovated three bedroom home.
Listing agent Nick Stewart, of Wilton Lemke Stewart, said many of the potential buyers already lived in the suburb.
See how much it sold for here.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.