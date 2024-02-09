Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Frizell backs calls for Pasifika All Stars team

MM
By Max McKinney
February 10 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyson Frizell. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Tyson Frizell. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Knights forward and Tongan international Tyson Frizell has backed calls for the introduction of a Pasifika All Stars team, saying he'd "love to" feature in one alongside the likes of Samoan and Fijian players.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.