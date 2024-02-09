Frizell backs calls for Pasifika All Stars team

Knights forward and Tongan international Tyson Frizell has backed calls for the introduction of a Pasifika All Stars team, saying he'd "love to" feature in one alongside the likes of Samoan and Fijian players.
The 13th edition of the men's All Stars, which under the existing format pits an Australian Indigenous side against New Zealand Maori, is on in Townsville next Friday.
The two sides have clashed the past five years, while previously the Indigenous played either an NRL or World All Stars team.
The fixture remains relatively popular, consistently attracting reasonable crowds, but the amount of eligible players who haven't participated in it in recent years has prompted discussion about its future.
One proposal previously raised, which appears to be growing legs, is whether a Pasifika side should be introduced.
Such a move may allow Pasifika, Indigenous and Maori teams to rotate annually - each side playing two of three years - renewing interest in the game and potentially reducing withdrawals.
"I think it would be great," Frizell told the Newcastle Herald.
"I'm not too sure what percentage of Pacific Islanders there is now in the NRL, but I know there's a lot.
"It could be something on the cards.
"There's always a spot for the Maori and Indigenous All stars, but I think it would be great for rugby league and fans, and to grow the game as well."
Former Knight Willie Mason, who represented Tonga at the 2000 World Cup, called for a Pasifika side ahead of the 2021 All Stars.
"It's a great concept and I don't think people realise how much it means," Mason said.
"You see with the hakas, the boys are crying because it means so much to be representing their ... people. Somehow, they need to introduce a Pacific or Polynesian [side] as well."
From Newcastle's top squad, Greg Marzhew, Enari Tuala (Samoa), Krystian Mapapalangi (Tonga) and Daniel and Jacob Saifiti (Fiji) would all likely be eligible for a Pasifika side.
Frizell said he would have no qualms about teaming up with other Pacific Islanders, despite being international rivals.
"I love to," he said.
"We're all very similar. We all come from small Islands, big families.
"And one thing we do have in common, is we all love our footy.
"It would be a good initiative if the NRL could get behind it."
A Pasifika side is likely to be an idea considered by the Mana Group, a Maori and Pasifika advisory body launched by the Rugby League Players Association this week.
"We have a good history of Pasifika and Maori players in our leadership group, including Sia Soliola on our board, but we acknowledge we are forever on a journey of growth and understanding," RLPA chief executive Clint Newton said, adding the group would "enhance our service to that demographic and their specific cultural needs, and also enable them to fill more leadership roles on and off the field".
Knights stars Kalyn Ponga and Bradman Best both withdrew from this year's All Stars match.
Dane Gagai and Leo Thompson were picked in the Maori squad, while Adam Elliott is Newcastle's sole Indigenous representative.
