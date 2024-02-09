Driver refused bail over Newcastle West pursuit, guns

A man accused of leading police on a dramatic broad-daylight chase through Newcastle West this week, and who allegedly had firearms in the vehicle's boot, has failed in his bid for freedom in the courtroom.
Brett Holden, 34, faced Newcastle Local Court on Friday afternoon after he was arrested at the end of a police chase that finished with a crash on Thursday.
Police allegedly tried to stop Mr Holden in a Honda Accord on Hunter Street at about 3.10pm - he was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant connected to domestic violence charges.
Officers chased him through Newcastle West before the Honda mounted the footpath and crashed into a building.
Mr Holden is accused of trying to flee, but he was caught after a short chase on foot.
He was charged with a range of counts, including leading police on a pursuit, assaulting officers, possessing a firearm, and driving with an expired licence.
Magistrate Robert Stone rejected Mr Holden's application for bail in court on Friday, saying he was "concerned about the safety of the community".
The prosecution said Mr Holden was allegedly found with firearms in the boot of a car he was driving only five days after being served with a prohibition order.
He will face court again on February 20.
