Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Newly admitted lawyer took road less travelled

By Nick Bielby
February 9 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newly admitted lawyers in Newcastle on Friday - Sophie Anna Amanatides, Luka Gale, and Madeleine Howle. Picture by Marina Neil
Newly admitted lawyers in Newcastle on Friday - Sophie Anna Amanatides, Luka Gale, and Madeleine Howle. Picture by Marina Neil

It might not have been what many would call a conventional path, involving leaving school weeks into her senior studies, but a young woman from Lambton has taken a significant step to realising her dream career of practising law.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.