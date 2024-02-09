Newcastle Herald
Vibrant celebrations for start of Lunar New Year in Newcastle

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
February 9 2024 - 6:00pm
Lunar New Year at Vietking, pictures by Marina Neil

TRADITIONAL food, great company and lots of dancing was the scene at VietKing on Darby Street on Thursday night, as a large crowd brought in the Lunar New Year.

Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education.

