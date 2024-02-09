Vibrant celebrations for start of Lunar New Year in Newcastle

TRADITIONAL food, great company and lots of dancing was the scene at VietKing on Darby Street on Thursday night, as a large crowd brought in the Lunar New Year.
The traditional Vietnamese cuisine restaurant held a special 'Tet' which translates to Lunar New Year, on February 8, where the Asian and Australian community in Newcastle, came together celebrate ahead of Saturday, February 10, which marks the official beginning of the new year based on the lunar calendar.
"We had around 200 customers booked and then plenty of walk-ins with people of from all different backgrounds," owner Kathy Phan said.
"It was very special. There were many locals, more than I expected and they brought their kids. They really enjoyed the lion dance, the lucky money and the atmosphere of the Tet decorations," she said.
Celebrations were to welcome the Year of the Dragon as the peaceful Year of the Rabbit draws to a close on the Lunar New Year calendar.
The restaurant was decorated with in vibrant red, and gold colours with stunning lanterns and table decorations for customers who were able to enjoy the venue's Tet banquet menu.
"We had a diverse range of meals including spring rolls, salads, square sticky rice cake with pickled vegetables, Vietnamese hamd and red coconut rice, cooked King prawn, braised pork and eggs, and glass noodle soup with bamboo shoots, along with Tet day delicacies," Ms Phan said.
Ms Phan said Lunar New Year was a very important and meaningful celebration for Vietnamese, Chinese and Indonesian people.
"it's like the Christmas and New Year holiday period we have here, we get to enjoy traditional food and dancing," she said.
