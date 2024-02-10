All-rounder hits form as Wallsend eye state silverware in T20 Community Cup

WALLSEND all-rounder Callum Gabriel arrives at Community Cup finals day in Sydney after strong showings with bat and ball.
Gabriel, bound for English club Beckenham in the off-season, scored a personal tally of 177 runs across two digs last weekend and has a bowling average of four from three outings so far in the state tournament.
The Tigers face Berowra at Kanebridge Oval on Sunday (10am), now down to the last four in the inaugural T20 club knockout. Wollongong and Epping meet in the other semi (2pm), winners progressing to the title decider at the same venue later that night (6:30pm).
Cricket NSW announced on Friday prizemoney of $2000 for the champions. The other three teams will receive free entry, worth $500, to the competition in 2024-2025.
Wallsend are expected to field an unchanged side from Sunday's 68-run win over The Entrance, which included Gabriel leading the way with 56 just 24 hours after recording his maiden first-grade century (121) in Newcastle.
In earlier rounds Wallsend beat Nulla and Belmont.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.