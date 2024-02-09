The Chats follow the Cosmic Psychos' rock'n'roll example to stay grounded

EVER since The Chats' DIY video for their cheeky working-class anthem, Smoko, went viral in 2017, the lads from the Sunshine Coast have been on a meteoric rise.
They've famously been befriended by US modern-rock legends The Foo Fighters and Queens Of The Stone Age and supported them on stages around the world.
You're in rarefied territory when you can count Dave Grohl and Josh Homme as buddies.
And while you suspect The Chats have learnt a lot about the business of rock'n'roll from Grohl and Homme, for guitarist Josh Hardy, the band's most cherished mentors has been Australian yob-rock royalty The Cosmic Psychos.
"They're awesome, they're like our dads," Hardy says from his new home in Melbourne. "They're really solid blokes and so lovely.
"You can talk to them about anything and they're always keen to listen.
"It's a really special bond and relationship that we have with those guys. We wouldn't trade it for the world."
It's not surprising that The Chats found kindred spirits in The Cosmic Psychos.
Both bands trade is an uniquely Australian brand of garage-punk infused with humour with songs about going to the pub, eating chicken schnitzels and calling out bad behaviour.
In October that bond was tightened when The Chats invited The Cosmic Psychos to support them on a 28-date tour of the US.
Hardy says the tour showed him how The Chats could remain relevant 40 years into their career like The Cosmic Psychos.
"You see a lot of bands in their position and they almost come across as a tribute act, trying to re-live the good ole days," he says.
"But those guys are so humble and so lovely and keep releasing music. It's never like that [a nostalgia thing] because they're constantly moving forward. It's like a machine.
"I feel we could definitely take that from them. If we can help it, I'd like to keep moving forward in that manner and be that age and still be rocking."
It's a really special bond and relationship that we have with those guys. We wouldn't trade it for the world.- The Chats guitarist Josh Hardy on The Cosmic Psychos
The October US tour with The Cosmic Psychos kicked off what was - even for The Chats' lofty standards - an incredible final quarter of 2023.
Straight after the tour Hardy, Eamon Sandwith (vocals, bass) and Matt Boggis (drums) headed to Amsterdam to begin a European tour with Queens Of The Stone Age, before arriving home to support the Foo Fighters on their stadium tour of Australia, which included a gig in front of 75,000 people at Homebush.
"Those guys really looked after us and were really keen to chat with us and hang out," Hardy says of The Foo Fighters. "It was very humbling."
However, The Chats haven't forgotten their roots as a pub-rock band.
To celebrate the five-year anniversary of their Bargain Bin Records label, the trio is touring with a host of friends, including Ramones-esque US punk band Mean Jeans and Melbourne's The Prize, who is fronted by Nadine Muller, the daughter of Cosmic Psychos drummer Dean Muller.
Bargain Bin Records have been "putting out the trash since 2019", releasing music from King Stingray, C.O.F.F.I.N, Crocodylus, Dennis Cometti and Chats off-shoot The Unknowns.
"It's been a really good platform to be able to put out our mates' bands," Hardy says. "For local bands starting out it's hard to make an impression on labels.
"We've been able to give our mates' bands bit of a platform and put out their records because it's good music.
"Also with our other projects we do outside of The Chats, it allows us to release music on that too."
The Chats plan to start recording material for their third album following the Bargain Bin tour. In 2022 they released Get F--ked, which was Hardy's first release with the band after replacing original guitarist Josh Price.
The record lacked the humour and the breakout hits from their EP Get This Is Ya (2017) and debut album High Risk Behaviour (2020), but introduced a rawer and more punchy '70s-style punk sound.
"I feel like I've carved out my own thing. I have my own sound going on," Hardy says. "I have bit of a different style to what Pricey did. I like a lot of bands like The Stooges and loud guitar bands and making crazy sounds."
The Chats bring their Bargain Bin Tour to King Street Bandroom on February 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.