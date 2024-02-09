Force end Wallaby's plans for a homecoming with Hunter Wildfires

THE Western Force have scuppered the plans of Wallabies halback Nic White to play for the Hunter Wildfires in the Shute Shield this season.
White was born in Scone, grew up in Maitland, where he owns a house, and has close ties to the Hunter.
The 33-year-old veteran of 66 Wallabies caps approached Wildfires coach Scott Coleman late last year about playing for the club at the end of the Super Rugby season in June.
In the past, the Force have allowed contracted players to return to the eastern states and play in the Shute Shield or Brisbane competition.
Then Force prop Bo Abra played the final two months with the Wildfires in 2023.
However, this season the Force have followed the model of the Brumbies and require contracted players to align with a local club.
White joined the Perth franchise this season from the Brumbies.
"Nic was super keen to come back here and play, depending on Wallabies commitments," Coleman said. "He would have been fantastic for us. Not just on the field, but off it. He has strong ties to the region and has been wanting to come here for three years. The Brumbies wouldn't let him, because of an edict that their players had to be registered with a local club.
"When Nic signed with the Force, he rang me and said he was keen to to have the Wildfires as his club. Unfortunately, the Force have now adopted the same policy as the Brumbies."
Coleman is also likely to lose hooker Hamish Moore to the west. The 22-year-old has been on trial at the Force for the past six weeks and played against Queensland last weekend.
The Force this week signed former Crusader Ben Funnell as their third hooker, joining fringe Wallabies Feleti Kaitu'u and Tom Horton.
However, Moore is set to stay in Perth on a training contract and act as injury cover.
Meanwhile, Wildfires' Italian lock Gabrielle Vendetti has answered an SOS from the NSW Waratahs and will play off the bench in a trial against Queensland in Roma on Saturday.
The Waratahs big man stocks have been decimated by injury with Ned Hannigan, Hugh Sinclair, Fergus Lee-Warner and Mesu Kunavula all sidelined.
Vendetti, a 200cm, 126kg 26-year-old second-rower, arrived at the Wildfires in January after three seasons at Zebras playing in the United Rugby Championships in Europe.
"Gabrielle came to us chasing a Super Rugby contract," said Coleman, who's brother Darren is at the helm of the Waratahs. "Through injuries he has a chance to show what he has got. He played right up until he got here, so physically we are not worried about him. The issue will be cohesion and knowing the patterns of play and lineout calls after two training sessions."
Vendetti will also play for the Waratahs in a combined trial against Manly and Warringah next weekend.
Australian schoolboy Brendan Palmer will get a chance to impress in a backs-heavy Wildfires squad contesting the Mick 'Whale' Curry Memorial Sevens at St John Oval on Saturday.
Palmer joins fellow flyers Chris Watkins, Tom Watson and Deon Evans. Breakaway matt Williams and No.8 George Noa are the only forwards in the 12 man-squad.
The Wildfires have been drawn in Pool B alongside Manly, Eastwood and Briars. Defending champions Western Sydney Two Blue are in Pool A alongside Gordon, Warringah and West Harbour.
