Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Force end Wallaby's plans for a homecoming with Hunter Wildfires

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
February 9 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallabies halfback Nic White had planned to play for the Wildfires in the Shute Shield. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Wallabies halfback Nic White had planned to play for the Wildfires in the Shute Shield. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

THE Western Force have scuppered the plans of Wallabies halback Nic White to play for the Hunter Wildfires in the Shute Shield this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.