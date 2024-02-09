Your Weekender reads: Pop artist Michael Bell's new show, Crooked Fiddle stars at Carrington Folk fest, The Chats come rumbling in

Explore what's inside the Herald Weekender, February 10.
The popular and eclectic Newcastle artist unveils the work he will present in a survey show at Cessnock's new public gallery and tells a few stories about his colourful days in the Newcastle art scene.
These supremely talented musicians who play a spicy style of bluegrass which defies description tell about their Newcastle roots ahead of a headlining show at the inaugural Carrington Folk Festival.
Owners Garry and Melissa Risteski and their team are offering food inspired by the couple's Macedonian heritage and their European travels: "Simple yet profound flavours that allow the quality of the produce to shine through".
Coming off the high of supporting The Foo Fighters Australian tour, The Chats return to Newcastle still riding high.
History writer Mike Scanlon looks into the question of what ever became of eccentric illustrator and history collector Monty Wedd's collection of military memorabilia.
