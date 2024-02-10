How a google search and a Herald story reunited a family

Matthew Kelly's moving story also highlighted some of the people in the community who have helped sustain Alwyn for many years. The people who saw someone in need and did their small bit to help, in a respectful way. And after the story was publised on Saturday, story after story came through about how so many in our community had worked, in myriad ways, to help Alwyn. A blanket here, tracksuit pants there, food, drinks, kindness.

