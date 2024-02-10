How a google search and a Herald story reunited a family

It was next to impossible not to tear up while reading Matthew Kelly's story about the reunion of Alwyn Melville Craig and his siblings, three decades after he disappeared. Many in our newsroom did.
Until late last year, most around Newcastle knew Alwyn only as "Pete". While many Novocastrians would recognise the man who has slept rough in the city's east for decades, they only speculated about his identity.
But a Newcastle Herald story in December about the push to find a home for "Pete" revealed his real name, and in doing so put into motion a chain of events that spread from the Hunter to Florida, Wollongong and back to Newcastle to give a family answers sought for so long.
A woman in the US, googling about her family history, found the Herald article naming Alwyn. She quickly contacted her family in Wollongong, where Alwyn grew up, and a 30-year mystery was solved, a family finally had answers after decades spent wondering.
And last week, Alwyn's family travelled to Newcastle to come face to face with a brother they thought they might never see again.
This masthead is proud to have played a small part in such an incredible reunion through the journalism of reporter Matthew Kelly. But the tragedy of this tale, and Alwyn's unintentional role as the face of homelessness, is that he could have been anyone. He could be anyone.
The former Vietnam veteran, who suffered with mental health issues in the lead up to his decision to abandon his life in Wollongong, and spend a good part of it on Newcastle's streets, demonstrates how those facing the hardest battles can be the first to slip through the cracks.
I do not know if Alwyn will return with his family, but after calling Newcastle home for so long, I imagine he may not. Regardless, the experience has reunited a family, given siblings answers after decades of wondering, and shone a light on the plight of those living rough.
Matthew Kelly's moving story also highlighted some of the people in the community who have helped sustain Alwyn for many years. The people who saw someone in need and did their small bit to help, in a respectful way. And after the story was publised on Saturday, story after story came through about how so many in our community had worked, in myriad ways, to help Alwyn. A blanket here, tracksuit pants there, food, drinks, kindness.
The Craig family reunion came in a week where Soul Hub opened the doors to its new purpose-built facility, manned with volunteers ready to help anyone in need. This coincidence is a reminder that in any tragedy or harship, there are very special souls ready to help, who see a need and act to meet it. These are the people who make our community great. These are the people who make me proud of our city.
Have a good Sunday.
Lisa Allan.
