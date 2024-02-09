Waratah-Mayfield ready to raise the bat for club's centenary celebrations

WARATAH-MAYFIELD'S Steve Christie has vague memories about attending the club's 60th anniversary in his youth.
Fifteen years later Christie, well known by nickname Crunch, was part of the committee for the 75th season.
Now, as both games-record holder (561) and highest wicket taker (1180) at Waratah-Mayfield, Christie is preparing for another special occasion.
"It's been part of my life for a long time," Christie told the Newcastle Herald on the eve of the club's centenary celebrations.
An estimated 250 people will gather for an official dinner at NEX Convention Centre on Saturday night.
Throughout the week former players have rolled back into town, from overseas to out west in Warialda.
"Some of those guys haven't seen each other for 25 or 30 years. I think it's just that camaraderie. There will be a lot of stories told, and a lot of lies told," Christie said.
Most significantly, event organiser and life member Michael Redpath says: "We've got players coming from every decade since the 1940s. Ron Harvey was 15 when he played first grade in 1949".
Video presentations have been put together, memorabilia assembled and congratulatory messages received from across the globe.
Redpath says a "hall of fame" will also be unveiled. The club has featured Australian representatives Gary Gilmour, Grahame Corling and John Watkins.
Waratah-Mayfield formed in 1924 and has been part of Newcastle District Cricket Association ever since. Merewether recently marked 100 years while Stockton are listed among foundation clubs from 1889.
The Claridge brothers, captain Josh and injured Cameron, follow in the footsteps of grandfather George alongside one another at Waratah-Mayfield.
"It's exciting and I think all the guys have been enjoying it," skipper Claridge said about playing the milestone campaign.
"Even though the results haven't been what we hoped for we've had lots of support and people getting around the club and all the grades,"
Elsewhere in round 11 - Cardiff-Boolaroo (2-8), Merewether (0-12) and Belmont (0-59) are chasing Charlestown (8(dec)-347), City (254) and Toronto (195) respectively. Stockton are defending 7-288 against Wests at Lynn Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.