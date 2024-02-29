Women are doing it for themselves in bladder health

Time to talk about a key health issue for women - urinary incontinence. Picture iStock

This is branded content for Seipel Group.

International Women's Day on March 8 is an opportunity to highlight incontinence, an overlooked issue in women's health.



But it's also a chance to highlight a trailblazing Australian company led by Tracey Seipel, who formulated an award-winning patented herbal formula that has revolutionised bladder control globally.

From its humble beginnings in a home in a Brisbane suburb, Urox® Bladder Control now sells by the millions in more than ten countries including USA, Canada, Vietnam and the UK, and it has won seven international awards.

Weak bladder control affects more than five million Australians, but it occurs earlier in women and affects more women than men.



This is due in part to the anatomy of the female urinary system and weakening of the pelvic floor and bladder during pregnancy, childbirth and post-menopause. And it increases with age affecting up to 75 per cent of senior women - urinary incontinence is the third major reason women enter nursing homes.

The stigma associated with incontinence keeps sufferers silent so the true scale of the problem is hidden. The result is hundreds of millions of women globally, needlessly 'putting up' with bladder-related conditions including leakage, overactive bladder and urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Women are also more prone to UTIs than men, due to the shorter urethra which allows bacteria easier access to the bladder, and older women are more susceptible than younger ones. UTIs occur when bacteria enter the urinary tract and multiply, leading to symptoms such as frequent urination, a burning sensation during urination, or discomfort in the abdominal area.

Award-winning Urox® Bladder Control has revolutionised bladder control globally. Picture supplied

Incontinence and UTIs also impact women's emotional wellbeing and reduce their quality of life.

It was seeing these significant health impacts that inspired Tracey to step-up and fill the research gap in herbal bladder control. Her company Seipel Group has been enthusiastically specialising in bladder health for men, women and children ever since.

With International Women's Day approaching, Tracey said all women deserved to live without the debilitating effects of UTIs, particularly senior women.



"Women deserve to enjoy their later years with confidence and dignity and I am proud that our flagship formula, Urox® Bladder Control, promotes this," she said.



Urox® Bladder Control is a patented herbal formula that has undergone 14 clinical trials. Proven results include restoring normal urinary frequency; a reduction in urgent rushing for the toilet, and in bladder leakage and accidents.



Plus Urox® can cut the need for incontinence pads down to one or none per day.

"It also helps minimise the risk of UTIs on two fronts," said Tracey. "The warm and moist environment created by wearing incontinence pads can create a breeding ground for bacteria that cause UTIs, so reducing reliance on pads is impactful.



"Additionally, trial results show Urox® helps reduce and relieve the burning sensation or irritation on urination associated with medically-diagnosed cystitis, a common UTI symptom."

Bladder health tips

Tracey said there were some easy steps to help avoid bladder health issues.



Drinking plenty of fluid, especially water, is key. It helps flush bacteria from the urinary tract to prevent infection from starting.



"Tea doesn't count as it contains caffeine and other compounds that can have diuretic effects, which means it can increase urine production and potentially lead to fluid loss," Tracey said.

Strengthening pelvic floor muscles is also vital. "Weak pelvic floor muscles are a common issue for senior women and there is a connection to incontinence," said Tracey.



"Exercises such as Kegels, yoga or pilates can strengthen these muscles and naturally improve your bladder control."

Fighting stigmas



Encouraging women to feel comfortable talking about bladder-related issues has been a strong part of Tracey's work to build awareness and overcome the stigma that prevented women from getting the help available.



"Senior women should feel empowered to discuss bladder-related concerns with their healthcare providers," she said.



"Whether it's managing bladder leakage or UTIs, start the conversation and it will contribute to destigmatising incontinence."



Tracey has also formulated Prorox®, a patented combination of Urox® and clinically-researched prostate ingredients that effectively improves both prostate health and bladder control for men.

Don't miss your chance to try Urox® Bladder Control or Prorox® with this special offer: Use code MAR24 for $10 off the RRP. This discount is only available on the Urox Bladder Health website for the month of March uroxbladderhealth.com.au

For more information phone the team at Seipel Group on 1300 623 616, email info@seipelgroup.com or visit the website uroxbladderhealth.com.au