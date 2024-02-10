From ramblin' music man to fighter jet ejector seats: David Baine's incredible life

A young man growing up on his father's poultry farm on the Isle of Man in the middle of the 20th century had to find ways to keep himself busy. His mother had died when he was a baby and his father had the farm to run, and the small island in the middle of the Irish Sea was isolated with a relatively small population.
David Baines remembers growing up trapping rabbits to make a bit of pocket money, and wiling away the hours teaching himself how to play music. He started with a mouth organ, and then an accordion, working his way up to the guitar.
When he eventually left the island and moved to Italy to answer a newspaper ad, then to Japan, he would look back on his time on the island and lament that he never learnt how to read music.
"I spent about a year in Japan, and that fell through because I couldn't read music," Mr Baines, who now lives on the Central Coast, said, "We were doing radio and TV and I was handicapped. I got a job with some Aussie guys down in Thailand."
Mr Baines took the contract on advice from his agent, who had sent him to perform at a hotel, but when he arrived he found that the request was for a band with a female singer.
"And I turned up not wearing a dress," Mr Baines laughed. At a nearby nightclub, Mr Baines met a young woman who could sing and who ultimately took his place in the act. But Mr Baines had, at that time, heard all about Australia. "So that's how I came to Australia," he said, with a wry smile, "Plus the weather over (in the UK) was shocking."
As a young man, in his 20s, Mr Baines worked for the Martin-Baker aircraft company, the leading manufacturer of aircraft ejection seats.
Before Mr Baines left the island, in another life, he was factory man for almost a decade in the 1950s and '60s, maintained the equipment that machined parts for the defence industry's early ejector seats; parts that were ultimately shipped to the UK to be assembled and installed.
On Friday, Mr Baines travelled from the Central Coast on a special visit to the Hunter's Fighterworld museum at Williamtown to reacquaint himself with the work of his younger years. Fighterworld displays a number of Martin-Baker seats, similar to those of which Mr Baines had been involved in the manufacture, including one recovered from a 1967 crash near Gloucester in the Hunter, that saved a young RAAF pilot's life.
Fighterworld displays a number of Martin-Baker seats ... including one recovered from a 1967 crash near Gloucester ... that saved a young RAAF pilot's life.
The visit and private tour was a special moment for the former rambling man who now lives in care, and who revisited his adventurous past as part of a quirky fundraiser that saw him and a group of fellow Uniting Starrett Lodge residents create a classic-film-inspired calendar to fund their "bucket list".
In December, Mr Baines and a group of residents at Hamlyn Terrace, posed for a series of photographs that doctored their faces into classic movie moments. Mr Baines recreated the iconic 'Here's Johnny' scene from The Shining, alongside scenes inspired by Wizard of Oz, Breakfast at Tiffany's, Gentleman Prefer Blondes and Scarface.
The larger-than-life project raised $2000 towards the 20 participating residents' bucket list in which Mr Baines was the first to check off his adventure.
Mr Baines' adventurous life has been entwined with aviation history, and he was in his element on Friday afternoon surrounded by the museum's collection of historic aircraft.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.