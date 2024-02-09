Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Hunter racing: Singleton mare tuning up for heats, plus Gary Harley, trots and dogs

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 9 2024 - 7:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Scott Singleton.
Trainer Scott Singleton.

Scone trainer Scott Singleton is counting on his luck finally coming good with Country Championships hopeful Melody Again when she resumes at Randwick on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.