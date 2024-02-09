Hunter racing: Singleton mare tuning up for heats, plus Gary Harley, trots and dogs

Scone trainer Scott Singleton is counting on his luck finally coming good with Country Championships hopeful Melody Again when she resumes at Randwick on Saturday.
The four-year-old Your Song mare is a $15 TAB chance for the championships, which start next weekend with the first heat at Lismore.
Hunter trainers get their chance when Tamworth hosts a qualifier for the $1 million Randwick final on March 10 and again when Scone holds the northern wildcard on March 22.
Singleton has long been eyeing the series with Melody Again, which won once and placed twice in four runs in Highway company last winter.
However, her preparation has been hampered by poor draws this time in.
Singleton has scratched Melody Again from Saturday races the past fortnight but will keep her in this week's class 3 Highway Handicap (1200m) despite again drawing wide.
He said Melody Again needed the run, and likely a win, to put her into the Country Championships frame.
"I scratched last week from 15 of 15 and the week before that I scratched from 19 of 19, and I've drawn 22 out of 24 this week," Singleton said.
"I just couldn't scratch her again because she's ready to go and it's a month until that heat. I don't want to be playing catch-up with her, so she does need the run tomorrow.
"If she gets any luck at all, she'll be in the thick of it. Even just three deep somewhere with some cover midfield.
"I just hope she doesn't get posted with no cover.
"She all but won first start last prep and she's in at least as good an order going into this one tomorrow.
"I feel like she's definitely Country Championships class. But you've still got to get them there.
"She probably doesn't need too many points to get in the heat. She probably needs to win one race to get there."
Melody Again, which will have Regan Bayliss aboard, was an $8 shot on Saturday. She won a Muswellbrook trial with ease on January 10 and Singleton was pleased with how she had returned.
"She's going terrific," he said.
"She's always been a big, awkward sort of filly and is coming back a little bit better and smarter every prep.
"If she'd drawn a gate, I'd be pretty confident."
Singleton also has Russley Crown lining up for the championships.
"He ran second in the wildcard last year at Scone and he's come back really well. He won a trial the other day and trials again at Scone on Wednesday," he said.
Lyle Chandler's Rapbidash ($5) and Rod Northam's Sharp Shock ($10) are other Upper Hunter-trained championship hopes lining up in Saturday's Highway Handicap.
Peter Snowden is hoping for a change of luck for smart colt Fire Star when the three-year-old heads to Newcastle on Saturday.
The son of Deep Field has a win and three seconds from five starts and he has been runner-up in his past three.
He has drawn barrier one in the final event, a benchmark 64 handicap (1200m) for colts, geldings and entires, with Christian Reith to ride. He was a $3 TAB favourite.
A slow start was costly for Fire Star at Wyong on January 28 when he made a long run from back in the field to go down by 0.82 of a length.
Two starts back on the Kensington track on January 17 he chased home the promising The Black Cloud when beaten 1.31 lengths.
Snowden, who trains in partnership with his son Paul, is optimistic about Fire Star's prospects on Saturday.
"He had no luck last start at Wyong," Snowden said.
"A horse drawn next to him played up in the barriers and when the gates opened, he came out last.
"I expected him to be outside the leader but because of the slow start he was way back.
"Fire Star then had to make a wide run from the 400m and couldn't pick up the leader.
"The rails barrier is ideal on Saturday and he will be hard to beat.
"We also have Mirra Impact in the race and both his runs have been good, however the wide barrier is a negative."
The super maiden handicap (1200m) has attracted a strong field of maiden gallopers. Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou have accepted with a promising three-year-old Je Reve, placed on debut at Warwick Farm recently.
The Capitalist gelding has not drawn well but his jockey Jean Van Overmeire is in great form. After a 6.42 lengths trial win at Randwick, he debuted on Australia Day at Warwick Farm.
Je Reve began quickly in the 1100m event but from the wide barrier he was trapped three deep with no cover and Chad Schofield eased him back to third with a trail. However, he started to race keenly, and he moved up three deep outside the leaders before the turn. Je Reve never shirked his task in the straight and was only beaten 1.5 lengths.
Local filly Sharpen The Knives has bright prospects in the maiden plate (900m) following an eye-catching debut run over this course on January 27.
Sam Kavanagh's daughter of Snitzel was friendless with punters on debut when an unlucky third. She was well back during the race and when making her run in the straight Sharpen The Knives changed course a couple of times. The filly did well to lunge late and go down by 0.6 of a length. She has a positive barrier and Keagan Latham rides.
Capital Dancer, unbeaten in two Central Coast trials in January, makes her debut in the opening event, the 2YO maiden handicap (900m).
She is a fast filly and her jockey Jess Taylor has ridden her in both trials at Wyong and Gosford. Her winning margins were 2.46 and 1.53 lengths in the trials, but she was not under pressure. Capital Dancer has drawn the outside of the seven starters but there is only one turn from the 900m start.
David Atkins' unbeaten filly Lounerse resumes after a lengthy spell in the fillies and mares benchmark 64 handicap (1200m).
Atkins part owns the three-year-old with her breeder and long-time stable client Matt Chidgey. She won a Tuncurry maiden on August 11 and the filly finished well to win at Newcastle on 29. Lounerse has had two recent trials.
Karuah trainer Sam Rees believes Moon Raider is the best chance of his trio in heats of the Robert Smith Memorial Maiden series (515 metres) at The Gardens on Saturday night.
Rees has littermates Moon Raider (box four), My Moon Shadow (eight) and Curyo Dancer (seven) spread evenly across the three heats. All three have finished top four in each of their starts without breaking through.
Moon Raider was second last start at Maitland over 400m and has an empty box outside him in the opening qualifier.
"In his last race they went 22.4 to beat him and that's when we decided to keep him for this," Rees said. "He was unlucky at Wauchope and also in his two runs at Maitland. He tends to want to get to the rail quick so unless he gets to the front, he's always going to have a little trouble. But if he can get clear, he's a big show."
He believed My Moon Shadow and Curyo Dancer should handle the 515m trip.
"My Moon Shadow's been running wide and we had her checked and she had a little issue with her shoulder," he said.
"In a couple of her runs she could have won if she ran anywhere near the rail.
"Her run the other night at Maitland was a big improvement I thought. The time wasn't great but she was interfered with at the start, so we don't really know what she can do."
"Curyo Dancer, she had a really good run at Maitland.
"I put her over the 565 which was always going to be a stretch for her, but she's given me every indication that she wants distance, so 500 won't be a problem for her.
"But she might want to crash early and could get tangled up at the start."
Ellalong harness racing trainer-driver Michael Formosa expects Kiwi import McCrikey to improve third up in Australia when he races at Menangle again on Saturday night.
McCrikey debuted with a luckless seventh in a Golden Guitar heat at Tamworth before finishing fourth at Menangle behind a hot pace last week. He returns to town for race three, where he has drawn well in two.
Formosa believes McCrikey, a winner six times in 45 New Zealand starts, could measure up at Menangle.
"The people who own him gave me his brother years ago. His name was Magoogan and he won the Golden Guitar [in 2017]," Formosa said. "This guy was in New Zealand and the trainer thought he'd found his mark there. I watched a few of his races and I thought he was a genuine Menangle grade horse.
"He went really good in his first serious run over a mile. They went 1:50 so he's done well to hang on for fourth so he should be better for it."
He also has Heaven Holly in gate one for the opening race. She finished strongly from well back to come second last start at Menangle but steps up from mares grade this week.
"She went terrific last week, second run back from a spell," he said. "She's up in grade but has the good draw."
Louth Park trainer Mel Elder also expects her Menangle hope, Ashark, to improve. Ashark was seventh after racing behind the leader at Newcastle last week when first-up for almost a year. He returns to Menangle racing in the last.
"I probably didn't expect him to come out as good as he did last week after a long time out, and I was really happy with him," Elder said.
"He finished with them and had to do a fair bit of work. This week we have the disadvantage of the [wide] draw so he might be able to get tucked away and do it at the end, which is his go."
"It was nothing too serious," Elder said of the spell.
"He'd never really had a long spell. There was nothing really disappointing with his last prep. He just came to a halt with a minor issue then I decided I don't like the winter with him so I'll bring him out when it's warmer.
"He's come back nice and fresh and ready to go again."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.